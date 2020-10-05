JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Final answer key to be released soon

JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will release the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 at 10 am today. The result along with cut-off for admissions to IITs and rank lists will be available at jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key will also be available at the website.
This year, while creating the result, class 12 marks will not be considered. Earlier, it was mandatory for students to get 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams. Because of COVID-19, several boards including CBSE and CISCE declared results based on special schemes. The Joint Admission Board (JAB) decided not to have any cut-off for the same, however, candidates still need to pass the exam.
Based on the merit, counselling will be held from October 6, a day after the result. The number of counselling rounds have been reduced to six instead of seven earlier, to ensure timely admissions and beginning of classes. The result too is being declared in record time. The exam was held on September 27.
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be responsible for the counselling session of JEE Advanced qualified candidates. Registration has to be done and the candidates will have to select their choice of colleges and courses. Candidates will be allotted seats into the participating IITs according to their secured ranks, preferences and availability of seats.
To maintain social distancing and COVID-19 precautionary measures, exam centres will run half of their capacity. The NTA has also increased the exam centres to 1,150 and cities to 222 to follow the social distancing protocols. Last year, there were 600 centres.
Due to the current restriction imposed on foreign travel and visa issuance, JEE authority has decided not to conduct JEE advanced 2020 in foreign centres. All candidates staying abroad can opt to take exams in India.
The answer key of the JEE Advanced will be released soon. The candidates can check and download final answer key through the website- jeeadv.ac.in
