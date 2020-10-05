JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Final answer key to be released soon

JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live: Check JEE Advanced result at jeeadv.ac.in. Representational image/ file

JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will release the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 at 10 am today. The result along with cut-off for admissions to IITs and rank lists will be available at jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key will also be available at the website.

This year, while creating the result, class 12 marks will not be considered. Earlier, it was mandatory for students to get 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams. Because of COVID-19, several boards including CBSE and CISCE declared results based on special schemes. The Joint Admission Board (JAB) decided not to have any cut-off for the same, however, candidates still need to pass the exam.

Based on the merit, counselling will be held from October 6, a day after the result. The number of counselling rounds have been reduced to six instead of seven earlier, to ensure timely admissions and beginning of classes. The result too is being declared in record time. The exam was held on September 27.