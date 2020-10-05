scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 05, 2020
Hathras rape case
Live now

JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Final answer key to be released soon

JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: Result of over 1.5 lakh students who appeared for the IIT entrance exam will be declared at jeeadv.ac.in at 10 am, as per schedule.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 5, 2020 9:53:37 am
JEE Advanced result 1200JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live: Check JEE Advanced result at jeeadv.ac.in. Representational image/ file

JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will release the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 at 10 am today. The result along with cut-off for admissions to IITs and rank lists will be available at jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key will also be available at the website.

This year, while creating the result, class 12 marks will not be considered. Earlier, it was mandatory for students to get 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams. Because of COVID-19, several boards including CBSE and CISCE declared results based on special schemes. The Joint Admission Board (JAB) decided not to have any cut-off for the same, however, candidates still need to pass the exam.

Based on the merit, counselling will be held from October 6, a day after the result. The number of counselling rounds have been reduced to six instead of seven earlier, to ensure timely admissions and beginning of classes. The result too is being declared in record time. The exam was held on September 27.

Live Blog

IIT JEE Advanced result 2020 LIVE Updates: From rank list to admission process, all you need to know

09:53 (IST)05 Oct 2020
Check process for counselling

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be responsible for the counselling session of JEE Advanced qualified candidates. Registration has to be done and the candidates will have to select their choice of colleges and courses. Candidates will be allotted seats into the participating IITs according to their secured ranks, preferences and availability of seats.

09:44 (IST)05 Oct 2020
Covid-19 impacts on JEE Advanced

To maintain social distancing and COVID-19 precautionary measures, exam centres will run half of their capacity. The NTA has also increased the exam centres to 1,150 and cities to 222 to follow the social distancing protocols. Last year, there were 600 centres.

Due to the current restriction imposed on foreign travel and visa issuance, JEE authority has decided not to conduct JEE advanced 2020 in foreign centres. All candidates staying abroad can opt to take exams in India.

09:34 (IST)05 Oct 2020
Final answer key to release soon

The answer key of the JEE Advanced will be released soon. The candidates can check and download final answer key through the website- jeeadv.ac.in

09:19 (IST)05 Oct 2020
JEE Advanced result today

The result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 will be released today. The cut-off for admissions to IITs and rank lists will be available at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced result Check JEE Advanced result at jeeadv.ac.in. Representational image/ file

IIT JEE Advanced result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) was conducted across 1,001 centres across 222 cities. Paper 1 of the exam had been conducted in the morning with 1,51,311 candidates and paper 2 was conducted in the afternoon with 1,50,900 candidates. Over 2.5 lakh candidates were eligible to appear for exam. The number of registrations hit a three-year low this year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd