JEE Advanced result 2019 declared, Mumbai’s Kartikey Gupta secures AIR 1

JEE Advanced result 2019: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result has been released today by the exam conducting body – IIT-Roorkee. Mumbai’s Kartikey Gupta has secured all India rank (AIR) 1. Gupta scored rank 18 in the JEE Main April exam this year. The candidates who had appeared in the JEE can check the result and answer key through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Maharashtra girl topper who also got AIR 3 in girl’s category is Tulip Sachin Pandey. She has bagged overall rank 79 in the exam. The tentative answer keys of JEE Advanced was released on June 4 and the online window to raise objections was available for a week.

JEE Advanced result 2019

To pass JEE Advanced, a candidate needs to score at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 30 per cent marks overall. The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2019 is likely to fall many assume the same will be less than 30 per cent.

JEE Advanced result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Please visit the site (http://35.244.19.194/) for Results’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Answer key will appear, download

JEE Advanced is the second stage of examination as only a selected few who meet the cut-off based on JEE Mains score (conducted by the National Testing Agency) are eligible to appear for the same.

In 2019, out of 11.47 lakh JEE Main candidates, 2.45 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced but only 1.73 lakh registered for the same. In 2018, out of 2.31 lakh students who qualified for the exam, 1.65 lakh candidates chose to register for it. Based on the trend, the number of students is likely to fall further as not every examinee who registered, appeared for the exam.