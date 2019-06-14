IIT-JEE Advanced Result 2019 @jeeadv.ac.in LIVE Updates: Result soon at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will declare the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on June 14 (Friday) at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The result is expected to release after 10 am. The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses at the IITs was conducted on May 27, 2019 (Monday) in two shifts – paper I (9 am to noon) and paper II is (2 pm to 5 pm).
JEE Advanced result 2019: How to download?
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for result
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Click on ‘scorecard’ in the dashboard
Step 6: Result will appear, download
Over 1.65 lakh candidates registered to appear for the exam this year. The cut-off this year is expected to go lower, based on previous years’ trend. Based on cut-off list students can choose the IIT of chose and even those who have not made it to cut-off and just cleared the exam will be able to take admission in other colleges.
To be considered pass in JEE Advanced exam, a candidate needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 35 per cent.
JEE Advanced 2019: How the IITs admit students
If the number of applicants who satisfy the eligibility requirement is more than the number of seats in a programme, these applicants are ranked according to specified criteria. The cutoff is the value of that criteria at which the last person shall get admission. The cutoff is different for different programmes, and for different categories within the same programme. Read full copy
Eligibility for admission is the minimum qualification that an institute believes is necessary for a course. A candidate without the minimum qualification could, potentially, face problems during the course. The Supreme Court has ruled that the difference between the eligibility for unreserved (often referred to as General) and for OBC (non-creamy layer or NCL) categories cannot be more than 10%. On the other hand, courts have allowed significantly lower eligibility for SC/ST categories (and now also Persons with Disability, or PwD) by arguing that these students should be provided additional support.
How IIT-JEE Advanced rank list will be prepared?
Rank lists are prepared based on the aggregate marks in JEE (Advanced) 2019 which means a total of marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of paper I and paper II. In case multiple students secure the same score there will be tie-breakers.
Preference I: Candidates having higher positive marks will be awarded higher rank.
Preference II: Higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Mathematics.
Preference II: higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Physics.
JEE Advanced difficulty level
According to Navin C Joshi, academic head and VP (JEE and NEET), Gradeup, "The overall difficulty level of paper 1 was moderate. The Physics section was of moderate difficulty, Maths was moderate but lengthy, while Chemistry was the easiest of the three sections. A few questions asked in Physics were based on the conceptual understanding of the topics. There were many application based questions asked on this subject."
Architecture Aptitude Test registration today
The online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2019 will begin today. The registration will close tomorrow, June 15. Only candidates who qualify in JEE Advanced will be eligible to apply for AAT.
Documents required at JEE Advanced counselling
Two passport size photographs
Provisional seat allotment letter
Candidate undertaking
Proof of seat acceptance fee payment by e-challan or net banking of SBI
Valid photo identity proof
JEE advanced 2019 admit card
10th standard mark sheet (as proof of age)
12th standard mark sheet or pass certificate
Medical certificate
Category certificate (if applicable)
Registration cum locked choices for seat allotment
JEE Advanced 2019 rank list
The rank list of JEE Advanced 2019 will be released along with the result today at jeeadv.ac.in. It will be prepared for only those candidates who attempt both Paper I and II. Only those candidates who have secured the minimum prescribed marks or more will be listed out in the rank list
JEE Advanced 2019 cut-off updates
This year, the cut-off for the unreserved category for JEE Advanced was 89.754 NTA score and for EWS and OBC students, it was 78.217 and 74.316 respectively. For those from SC and ST category, a score of 74.316 and 54.012 respectively in JEE Main would make them eligible for JEE Advanced and for PwD category students, the same is 0.113.
JEE Advanced 2019 counselling updates
Those candidates who meet the following eligibility criteria will be able to participate in the counselling and seat allotment of JEE Advanced 2019.
The candidates should have secured a qualified rank in JEE Advanced 2019 to participate in the counselling process. Moreover, they need at least 75% aggregate marks in class 12 or equivalent examination. The aggregate marks for admission is 65% for SC. ST. PwD categories.
OR
The candidates should be within the category wise top 20 percentile in their respective 12th standard (or equivalent) board examination.
JEE Advanced Counselling and Seat Allotment 2019
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be responsible for the counselling session of JEE Advanced qualified candidates. Registration has to be done and the candidates will have to select their choice of colleges and courses. Candidates will be allotted seats into the participating IITs according to their secured ranks, preferences and availability of seats.
JEE Advanced 2019 conducted by IIT-Roorkee
IIT Roorkee conducted ing the JEE Advanced 2019 on May 27. JEE Advanced is held by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). The seven IITs are IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee. Admissions to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10 2 level) in all the 23 IITs are on the basis of JEE Advanced 2019 ranks.
IIT-JEE Advanced final answer keys to release soon
IIT Roorkee – the exam conducting institute this year – will be making the declaration at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in at around 11 am. The final answer keys will release anytime soon.