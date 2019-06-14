IIT-JEE Advanced Result 2019 @jeeadv.ac.in LIVE Updates: Result soon at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will declare the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on June 14 (Friday) at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The result is expected to release after 10 am. The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses at the IITs was conducted on May 27, 2019 (Monday) in two shifts – paper I (9 am to noon) and paper II is (2 pm to 5 pm).

JEE Advanced result 2019: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Click on ‘scorecard’ in the dashboard

Step 6: Result will appear, download

Over 1.65 lakh candidates registered to appear for the exam this year. The cut-off this year is expected to go lower, based on previous years’ trend. Based on cut-off list students can choose the IIT of chose and even those who have not made it to cut-off and just cleared the exam will be able to take admission in other colleges.

To be considered pass in JEE Advanced exam, a candidate needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 35 per cent.