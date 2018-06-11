Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • JEE Advanced Result 2018 Highlights: 26 students from Anand Kumar’s Super 30 crack IIT-JEE

JEE Advanced Result 2018 Highlights: 26 students from Anand Kumar’s Super 30 crack IIT-JEE

JEE Advanced Result 2018, IIT JEE Advanced 2018 Result Highlights: All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced toppers will also be disclosed, after the announcement of results at 10 am.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2018 4:10:34 pm
JEE Advanced Result 2018 Highlights: The result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced examination has been released today, Sunday, June 10. All those candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Those who have registered through their cell phones will also receive their result through an SMS. Candidates will not be sent individual rank cards.

READ | JEE Advanced 2018: All-India topper Pranav Goyal chooses computer science at IIT Bombay

Around, 2.2 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination this year that was conducted on Sunday, May 20. After the release of result, seat allocation will commence from June 15. For the first time, JEE Advanced was held completely in the online mode.

In Pictures | JEE Advanced 2018: Pranav Goyal tops with 337, counselling begins June 15

 

Selected ones will obtain admission into undergraduate courses, which will help in obtaining a bachelor’s, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Live Blog

JEE Advanced Result 2018 Highlights: Check results at jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in, follow Live Updates in TamilBengali,  Malayalam, Hindi

16:10 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
20,18,138 have qualified JEE Advanced 2018

This year, out of the total 1,55,158 students, who appeared for the JEE Advanced on May 20, 18,138 have qualified. Of the total qualified candidates, 2,076 are women. Many coaching institutes in Kota claimed that 54 of their students featured in the top 100 scorers.

12:42 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Gujarat topper unhappy

Saumya Goyal of Delhi Public School Gandhinagar was ranked 13 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, the results for which were declared on Sunday. He, however, expressed his disappointment for not making it to the top 10. “My main focus was on eliminating my weaknesses and leaving out no loopholes. With the help and guidance of my teachers, I understood the concepts and got a grip on my focus,” said Goyal, who improved his All India Ranking from 136 in the JEE Mains. He scored 96.2 per cent in his CBSE class XII examinations this year, and 311/360 in JEE Mains.

12:24 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Meet JEE Advanced 2018 Pune toppers

Two Pune students — Anuj Srivastava (all India rank: 25) and Arjun Kashettiwar (rank: 33) — emerged as the toppers from the city. “I would solve question papers of previous years and I must admit that this year, the paper was particularly difficult to attempt,” said Anuj, who aims to make it to IIT-Bombay and pursue computer science.

10:22 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Only 16 students from Mumbai qualify JEE Advanced 2018

Only 16 candidates, who took their Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) exam from the Mumbai zone, could manage a rank within the top 100. This is barely 0.06 per cent of the 26,205 candidates who had qualified for the first phase of the entrance exam for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology. Officials from IIT Kanpur, which conducted the JEE exam this year, said that state-wise data was not available and those who took the exam in Mumbai division may not necessarily have been from Maharashtra.

10:05 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Meet JEE Advanced 2018 Delhi topper

Kalash Gupta, a student of Amity International School, Saket, on Sunday secured the third rank in the IIT-JEE Advanced results. Gupta, who scored 97.6 per cent in his Class 12 exams, secured 325 out of 360 marks in the IIT JEE Advanced exam, the results of which were declared on Sunday. “Instead of slogging in the last few days, I made sure to study a few hours every day. During this time, I also made sure that I keep some time for my hobbies which helped me de-stress,” Gupta said.

10:02 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018 Kolkata topper

Kolkata resident Debajyoti Kar emerged the state topper as the JEE Advanced examination results were declared on Sunday.  The 18-year-old ranked 92nd from the IIT-Kharagpur Zone, which is the highest among students from West Bengal who appeared in the examination.

09:45 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Counselling from June 10

As the result of the JEE Advanced examination has been declared today, June 10, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registration process for the counselling and seat allotment for JEE Advanced 2018 from June 15 onwards. It is to be noted that JEE Advanced counselling and seat allotment 2018 will be conducted in seven consecutive rounds. All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the JEE Advanced examination can participate in the counselling process.

09:38 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Dip in applications for JEE Advanced 2018

This year, about 30 per cent (approximately 65,000) of those who made the cut in JEE (Main), to appear for JEE-Advanced, did not register to cross the second barrier to joining IITs.

09:30 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Some inspiring stories

On March 15, Neel Aryan Gupta from Chandigarh was diagnosed with a serious health ailment in the middle of his CBSE Class 12 board examination and preparation for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Now he has defied the odds to secure All-India Rank (AIR) 10 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

09:26 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Sharp fall in successful candidates in JEE Advanced 2018

Despite the sharp fall in successful candidates, the IITs are confident of filling up 11,279 seats on offer. “Last year, though 51,000 candidates made the cut, the last rank at which a seat was allotted was less than 14,000. So, with over 18,000 candidates, filling up seats should not be a problem even this year,” said Professor Aditya Mittal, chairman of JEE-Advanced at IIT-Delhi. Click here to read more

09:18 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Number of successful aspirants at seven-year low as IITs shed grace marks

As results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced were announced Sunday, the number of candidates who cleared the test this year for admission to the IITs is the lowest in seven years. IIT-Kanpur, which organised the JEE-Advanced, attributed the dip in the number of all-India rank holders to an error-free question paper, which negated the need for grace marks.

18:38 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) two times in two consecutive years

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) today announced results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, with Panchkula boy Pranav Goyal bagging the first rank scoring 337 marks out of 360.The second position has been secured by Kota's Sahil Jain while Delhi's Kailash Gupta got the third spot. Kota's Meenal Parekh has emerged as topper among girls with 318 marks. Around, 1.55 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination this year that was conducted on May 20 out of which 18,138 have qualified. Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

- PTI inputs

18:35 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Pranav Goyal said that his mother helped him form his base and his father motivated him

Dedicating his success to his parents’ sacrifices, Pranav said that his mother helped him form his base and his father motivated him. The topper further said, “If you focus well, your study hours won’t really matter. Stay focused and calm. Have faith in your teachers and their guidance, and always ensure that your knowledge is conceptually sound.”(Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

18:33 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Pranav Goyal gave up all forms of entertainment and hobbies for the past two years

The topper Pranav Goyal gave up all forms of entertainment and hobbies for the past two years. He is an avid reader of Indian mythology. “I read mythology novels to de-stress. My favourite author is Amish Tripathi,” he said. “I still have a lot to achieve and learn. There’s so much more ahead of me, but I’m extremely happy. I knew I’d be among the top 10, but rank 1 came as a surprise,” he signed off. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

18:27 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Pranav Goyal chooses Computer Science at IIT Bombay

Talking to The Indian Express, Pranav said, “I want to study computer science engineering from IIT Bombay and then want to get into the the start-up business.” (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

18:24 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: At the initial months, Pranav struggled like any other kids, said topper's teachers

Pranav's teachers at his coaching institute said in the initial months, Pranav struggled like any other kid. But, he eventually grasped the concepts with his intuition, thoroughly engaging with the subject matter, said his teachers.(Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

12:56 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced result 2018: Pranav Goyal tops from Panchkula with 337 marks

Pranav Goyal has secured AIR 1 from Panchkula (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

12:43 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced result 2018: Boys outperformed girls; 16,062 qualified against 2,076 girls

Total number of qualified boys: 16,062

Total number of qualified girls: 2,076

Total number of qualified general candidates: 8,794

Total number of qualified OBC candidates: 3,140

Total number of qualified SC candidates: 4,709

Total number of qualified ST candidates: 1,495

12:09 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced result 2018: Pranav Goyal tops from Panchkula, meet the toppers

AIR 1: Pranav Goyal (Panchkula)

AIR 2: Sahil Jain (Kota)

AIR 3: Kalash Gupta (New Delhi)

AIR 1 (Girls): Meenal Parakh (Kota)

AIR I (OBC-NCL): Mavuri Siva Krishna Manohar (Vijayawada)

AIR 1 (SC): Aayush Kadam (Kota)

AIR 1 (ST): Jatoth Shiva Tarun (Hyderabad)

AIR 1 (CRL-PwD): Manan Goyal (Patiala)

AIR 1 (OBC-NCL-PWD): Vijendra Kumar (Jehanabad)

AIR 1 (SC-PwD): Raushan Kumar (Vaishali)

11:36 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Result 2018: Zone wise toppers

IIT Roorkee: Pranav Goyal (AIR 1)

IIT Delhi: Sahil Jain (AIR 2)

IIT Madras: Mavuri Siva Krishna Manohar (AIR 5)

IIT Kharagpur: KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli (AIR 7)

IIT Bombay: Rishi Agarwal (AIR 8)

IIT Kanpur: Aayush Kadam (AIR 78)

IIT Guwahati: Prashant Kumar (AIR 150)

11:00 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
10:58 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Main topper Suraj Krishna secures AIR 49

JEE Main topper Suraj Krishna has topped the examination this year by securing AIR 49. The topper scored 285 out of 360

10:47 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Sahil Jain of Kota secures AIR 2, Kailash Gupta of Delhi secures AIR 3
10:41 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Meenal Parakh tops among female securing 318 marks
10:38 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
18, 138 qualified for JEE Advanced 2018
10:32 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Pranav Goyal tops JEE Advanced 2018
10:15 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Delhi JEE Main topper Simarpreet Singh Saluja secures AIR 75

Delhi JEE Main topper Simarpreet Singh Saluja secured AIR 75. The topper scored 279 marks. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the topper said, he will pursue Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay

10:08 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Results declared at jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in, steps to check

The result of JEE Advanced 2018 has been declared. Around, 2.2 lakh students who have appared for the examination can check the results through jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in. 

JEE Advanced 2018: How to check results 

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Result’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

10:00 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Check results at jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in

09:57 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Results declared at jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in

09:51 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Main result 2018: Cut-off stands at 74

The result of Joint Entrance (Main) examination was declared on April 30, 2018. Around, 2,31,024 candidates cleared the JEE (Prelims) this year successfully, which included 1,80,331 boys and 50,693 girls. This year, Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Andhra Pradesh secured the first position. This year, the cut-off for the general category was 74. For OBC/NCL category, the cut-off was 45, SC-29, ST-34, PWD- 35.

09:43 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: 779 reserve seats for female candidates

Also, this year, the IITs have decided to reserve seats for female candidates. As per reports, 779 reserve seats will be allocated in various IITs for female engineering candidates. IIT Kharagpur has 113 seats, IIT Dhanbad- 95 seats, IIT Kanpur- 79 seats, IIT BHU- 76, IIT Roorkee- 68, IIT Delhi- 59, IIT Bombay- 58, IIT Guwahati- 57

09:35 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Important dates of Counselling

Reconciliation of data, Seat Allocation, verification, and validation: June 26, 2018

Seat Allocation (Round 1) :June 27,2018

Document Verification and Acceptance of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 1): June 28, 2018

Display of seats filled/availability status: July 3, 2018

Seat allocation (2nd Round): July 3, 2018

Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 2): July 4,2018 to July 5,2018

Display of seats filled/availability status: July 6,2018

Seat allocation (Round 3):  July 6,2018

Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 3): July 7,2018 -July 8,2018

Display of seats filled/availability status: July 9,2018

09:30 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Important Dates

The announcement of JEE (Advanced) 2018 Results: June 10,2018

Candidate registration and Choice filling for academic programs STARTS: June 15, 2018

Candidates who would write AAT can fill their choices: June 18,2018

Display of Mock Seat Allocation: June 19,2018

Display of Mock Seat Allocation: June 24,2018

Last Date for Registration & Choice Filling: June 25,2018

Reconciliation of data, Seat Allocation, verification, and validation: June 26, 2018

Seat Allocation (Round 1) :June 27,2018

09:29 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Documents required

Provisional seat allotment letter

12th class performance check

Seat acceptance fee payment proof

Undertaking by the candidate

Photo ID card (issued by govt. agency/last attended school/ XII class admit card)

JEE Advanced 2018 admit card

Date of birth proof (10th class mark sheet)

12th class or equivalent mark sheet

Medical certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Registration-cum-locked choices for seat allotment

Two passport size photographs (same as uploaded in the registration form)

Passport of the candidate and parents (for foreign nationals), OCI certificate or PIO card (if applicable)

09:26 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Seat Acceptance

Candidates have to pay Rs. 20,000 for reserved categories and Rs. 45,000 for general candidates as a seat acceptance fee. The fee can be paid through SBI Bank Net Banking & e-challan. Candidates must take a printout of the fee payment for further use.

09:24 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Choice Filling & Locking

After registration, candidates need to log in using their JEE Main 2018 roll number & password. Fill the choices as per your preference for seat allocation. Candidates should lock their choices after the choice filling process. If students do not lock their choices then the last saved choices will be locked automatically.

09:22 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Registration

Candidates need to register online to participate in the counseling process.No fee will be charged for registration & choice filling.

09:18 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018 Result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Result’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

09:06 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Result 2018: Result at 10 am

The result of JEE Advanced 2018 examination will be declared at 10 am. The result will be available at the websites, jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in. 

The result of Joint Entrance (Main) examination was declared on April 30, 2018. Around, 2,31,024 candidates cleared the JEE (Prelims) this year successfully, which included 1,80,331 boys and 50,693 girls. This year, Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Andhra Pradesh secured the first position. This year, the cut-off for the general category was 74. For OBC/NCL category, the cut-off was 45, SC-29, ST-34, PWD- 35.

