JEE Advanced Result 2018 Highlights: 26 students from Anand Kumar’s Super 30 crack IIT-JEE

JEE Advanced Result 2018 Highlights: The result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced examination has been released today, Sunday, June 10. All those candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Those who have registered through their cell phones will also receive their result through an SMS. Candidates will not be sent individual rank cards.

What’s the trick to crack JEE Advanced exam? How many hours do you have to study everyday? What does he plan on doing next? Who gets the credit? – Pranav Goyal, JEE Advanced All India Rank 1. Express video by Jasbir Malhi pic.twitter.com/VgWz5aHF0S — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 10, 2018

Around, 2.2 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination this year that was conducted on Sunday, May 20. After the release of result, seat allocation will commence from June 15. For the first time, JEE Advanced was held completely in the online mode.

I am extremely happy and now I finally feel that the aim in my life has been achieved. I would suggest the aspirants to focus on their work. I had always aimed to top the exam: Pranav Goyal, topper of #JEEAdvanced2018 pic.twitter.com/dEISyyKyWw — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2018

Selected ones will obtain admission into undergraduate courses, which will help in obtaining a bachelor’s, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.