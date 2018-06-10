JEE Advanced Result 2018 to be announced today at 10 am, check at jeeadv.nic.in

JEE Advanced 2018 Result: The examination scores and the All Indian Ranks (AIR) will also be released today only. The examination scores and the All Indian Ranks (AIR) will also be released today only.

JEE Advanced 2018 Result: The result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will be released tomorrow, on Sunday June 10, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. All those candidates who had appeared for the same will be able to check their respective results at the official website — jeeadv.nic.in. The examination scores and the All Indian Ranks (AIR) will also be released today only. The exam was conducted on May 20. Those who have registered through their cell phones will also receive their result through an SMS. Candidates will not be sent individual rank cards.

After the release of result, seat allocation will commence from June 15. For the first time, JEE Advanced was held completely in the online mode. Selected ones will obtain admission into undergraduate courses, which will help in obtaining a bachelor’s, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. An estimated 2.2 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination this year.

JEE Advanced 2018 Result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Result’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The result of Joint Entrance (Main) examination was declared on April 30, 2018. Around, 2,31,024 candidates cleared the JEE (Prelims) this year successfully, which included 1,80,331 boys and 50,693 girls. This year, Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Andhra Pradesh secured the first position. This year, the cut-off for the general category was 74. For OBC/NCL category, the cut-off was 45, SC-29, ST-34, PWD- 35.

Also, this year, the IITs have decided to reserve seats for female candidates. As per reports, 779 reserve seats will be allocated in various IITs for female engineering candidates. IIT Kharagpur has 113 seats, IIT Dhanbad- 95 seats, IIT Kanpur- 79 seats, IIT BHU- 76, IIT Roorkee- 68, IIT Delhi- 59, IIT Bombay- 58, IIT Guwahati- 57.

