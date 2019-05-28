JEE Advanced response sheets 2019 to release tomorrow: Steps to download, result date

JEE Advanced response sheet 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will send the response sheets or answer sheets of the candidates from the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2019 from tomorrow – May 29 (Wednesday) onwards. The JEE Advanced response sheets will be available at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The schedule time for the same is at 10 am. The same will be available online till June 1, 5 pm, according to the official notification.

Talking to indianexpress.com, JEE Advanced chairperson, ML Sharma said, “the link will be activated on the website by tomorrow morning and students can log-in using their credentials to check the same. We will also try to send the same via email to their respective registered email addresses.”

JEE Advanced response sheet 2019: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for response sheets

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Click on ‘response sheets’ in the dashboard

Step 6: Download the response sheet

Meanwhile, the answer key for the JEE Advanced 2019 will be available from June 4 (Tuesday) at the official websites, jeeadv.ac.in from 10 am onwards. Students will be given a window to raise objections till June 5, evening (5 pm) against the answer key. Thereafter, the result will be released on June 14, 2019.

To be considered successful in JEE Advanced, a candidate needs to score at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 30 per cent in the entire exam. In case the number of candidates qualifying the exam is low, the overall aggregate score requirement can be lowered down.

Last year, out of the total 2,31,024 eligible candidates from JEE (Main) 2018, only 1,65,656 candidates registered for JEE (Advanced) 2018 examination. Out of the registered candidates, the number of qualified students was 31,988. This was way less than that of in 2017 when out of 1.71 lakh candidates, 51,000 cleared the entrance exam. This year, 1.68 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.