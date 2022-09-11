scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Check registration process, eligibility criteria, exam date, pattern

JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Candidates can apply for JEE Advanced AAT 2022 via online mode by visiting the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022, jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Advanced AAT 2022 application process , JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria,IIT Bombay, JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam PatternCandidates can apply for JEE Advanced AAT 2022 by visiting the official website-jeeadv.ac.in.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

JEE Advanced AAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) today commenced the registration process for JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) Exams 2022 at 10 am. Candidates can apply for JEE Advanced AAT 2022 via online mode by visiting the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in.

The last date to apply for JEE Advanced AAT 2022 is September 12 till 5 pm.

Read |liveJEE Advanced 2022 Result Live Updates

JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

— Candidates must qualify for JEE Advanced 2022 in order to appear for JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT),

— Also, candidates must have appeared in the class 12 examination for the first time in 2021 or 2022, not any earlier than that. Candidates also must have studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as main subjects.

— Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC/ST/PwD candidates.

— A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) AAT maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap on the application form link displayed on the homepage. In the login window, enter your JEE Advanced AAT registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email address.

Step 3: The list of exam centres will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Select exam centre preference.

Step 5: Enter all the required details in the application form and submit it.

Step 6- Download and take a print out for further use and reference.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Exam Pattern

— The exam will be conducted in offline mode.

— The test will comprise of the following topics: Geometrical Drawing, Freehand Drawing, Imaging, and Aesthetic Sensitivity, Three Dimensional Perceptions, and Architectural Awareness.

— The exam will have a duration of three hours.

Those candidates who will score marks equal to or above the cut off will be counted as qualified. The available B.Arch. seats will be allotted to the qualified candidates based on their category All India Rank in the JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 will be declared on September 17 (5 pm) on the official portal of JEE Advanced.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 10:42:35 am
