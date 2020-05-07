IIT JEE Advanced on August 23: HRD Minister

HRD Minister announced JEE Advance 2020 revised dates (Representational image) HRD Minister announced JEE Advance 2020 revised dates (Representational image)

After announcing the dates of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced to hold the JEE Advanced – entrance exam for IITs – on August 23. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 17, however, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message, while announcing the dates, the HRD Minister asked students to stay safe during the pandemic and follow the guidelines of both Ministry of Health as well as the Ministry of Ayush. He also asked students to download Arogya Setu App.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The JEE Main will be held from July 18 to July 23. This means that the result for the same can be expected to be announced in August the first week. Only those who make it to the list of top 2.5 lakh of JEE Main – including January and April (now May) sessions – will be eligible to appear for the exam.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will conduct the exam. This year, for JEE Advanced, as many as 20 per cent of seats will be for girls. These seats are supernumerary – that is will be created in addition to existing seats. Last year these seats were at 17 per cent. This decision has been taken to increase gender diversities across IITs as the rate of qualifying IITs is lesser in girls as compared to boys,

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd