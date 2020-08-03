IIT-JEE Advanced not to be held in foreign centres due to pandemic

Students staying abroad take the exam in exam centres based in India. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image) Students staying abroad take the exam in exam centres based in India. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image)

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced — entrance exam for admission to IITs — will not take place in any of the foreign exam centres this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on September 27. “Due to the current restrictions imposed on foreign travel and visa issuance, it is decided not to conduct JEE (Advanced) 2020 in foreign centres. All eligible candidates staying abroad may select their preferred choices from the list of exam cities in India for taking JEE (Advanced) 2020,” an official statement read.

Every year, few exam centres are set-up outside India for foreign nationals and NRIs. Among Indians, top 2-2.5 lakh rank holders in the JEE Main exam are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced every year. This year, however, there are several changes in the exam due to the pandemic.

The minimum requirement of having 75 per cent marks in class 12 level board exams has been waived off as not all exams could take place due to the pandemic. Now, students who meet the merit as per JEE Advanced and have passed class 12 will be considered for admissions to IITs.

This year, to ensure social distancing during the exams and at entry points, special arrangements will be made. Masks and hand sanitisers will be allowed in the exam hall. IITs are also considering several moves to start the academic session early. These steps include reducing the counselling rounds to six instead of seven and announcing the result on within weeks of conducting exams. Even as the result dates are not out, it is expected to be released within one week’s time.

