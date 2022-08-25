JEE-Advanced: No test centres outside country; clarity awaited on number of seats

This year, there are 300 foreign nationals who have registered for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, to be held on August 28. But there are no test centres outside India. All foreign candidates will have to come to India to appear for JEE-Advanced, which is a single-window entrance test to bag a seat in prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

There is, however, still no clarity on the number of seats available in IITs for admission this year. As per the information provided by IIT Bombay, which is organising the JEE-Advanced this year, nearly 1.6 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Advanced 2022. “Out of this, nearly 300 candidates are foreign nationals. There are no test centres for JEE- Advanced, outside of India. All foreign candidates appear for JEE-Advanced in test centres located in India,” read the statement issued by the institute. There is, however, still no clarity on the number of seats in IITs. “The number of seats available across the 23 IITs is still in the process of being finalised. Some IITs have added new programs. Information regarding seats including female supernumerary seats will be announced soon on the Joint Seat allocation Authority (JoSAA) website,” said the institute.

As per the information released by the institute, this year JEE-Advanced will be conducted in 577 centres across 222 cities in the country. The admit card for the candidates to appear in the exam is now available for download on the JEE -Advanced website. Registered candidates can download the same until 9 am of the exam day. This year, a total of 6 rounds will be conducted by JoSAA for seat allocation in IIT and NIT, followed by special rounds of seat allocation by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for NIT system. The schedule for JoSAA is available on the official JoSAA website.