Relief for JEE qualifiers hit by CBSE OSM: IIT Roorkee allows seat allocation below 75%

In a major relief for JEE Advanced 2026 qualifiers who are caught in the CBSE marking controversy, IIT Roorkee on Friday night announced that students who currently fall short of the mandatory Class 12 percentage requirement will still be allowed to participate in JoSAA counselling and receive seat allotments — provided they furnish a revised scorecard meeting the eligibility threshold by July 15, 2026.

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The announcement, made via IIT Roorkee’s official handle on X, addresses one of the most pressing anxieties among thousands of students who cleared JEE Advanced but risk losing their IIT seats solely because errors in CBSE’s On-Screen Marking system have left their Class 12 scores below the required cut-off.

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“You are eligible to fill in your choices at present, and seats will be allocated to you based on your rank,” IIT Roorkee said, addressing affected students directly. “You need to send the revised scorecard with at least 75% or 65% as per your category by July 15, 2026, through the email orgjee@iitr.ac.in. On receipt of the same, admission will be given to whichever seat is allocated to you at the end of the 4th round.”

For those students whose Class 12 (or equivalent) marks are less than 75% (for General/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories) or less than 65% (for SC/ST/PwD categories), please note the following: You are eligible to fill in your choices at present and seats will be allocated to you based… — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 5, 2026

Under the existing eligibility rules, General, OBC-NCL and GEN-EWS category students must secure at least 75 per cent in Class 12, while SC, ST and PwD category students need a minimum of 65 per cent. Students falling short of these marks are ordinarily ineligible for IIT admission regardless of their JEE Advanced rank.

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In practical terms, this means affected students will not be frozen out of the counselling process while their CBSE re-evaluation or verification requests are pending. They can participate fully — filling choices, receiving allotments across rounds — with their admission being confirmed once the revised scorecard arrives and clears the bar.

The move is a direct response to the cascading fallout from CBSE’s implementation of its new On-Screen Marking system for Class 12 evaluations this year, which triggered widespread complaints of marking errors and discrepancies.

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Earlier, IIT Roorkee had firmly ruled out any blanket relaxation of the 75 per cent norm itself, citing the multi-board nature of JEE admissions — with 36 education boards participating — and the fact that the criterion had been published as far back as December. Though the 75 per cent rule stands, students now have a window to meet it retrospectively, rather than being excluded upfront. IIT Roorkee has asked students to write to orgjee@iitr.ac.in with their revised scorecards once available.