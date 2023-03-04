IIT Kanpur launches two new MTech programmes, admission through GATE score

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur today launched two new MTech programmes — unmanned aerial systems engineering and cognitive systems engineering. Interested students can apply for these courses (from next year) at the official IIT Kanpur website — iitk.ac.in.

Candidates should remember that the GATE score will be an eligibility criterion for admission in these two programmes.

The launch of the Unmanned Aerial Systems Engineering makes IIT Kanpur the first institute in India to offer a dedicated MTech programme in drone technology. Unmanned Aerial Systems Engineering will equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to become leaders in the field of drone technology, which has numerous applications in fields such as agriculture, transportation, and defense. This programme is in line with MeitY’s nationwide initiative on capacity building for drone technology with focused interdisciplinary collaboration across various academic institutions, training centres and skilling bodies.

The interdisciplinary MTech programme in Unmanned Aerial Systems Engineering will be hosted by the Department of Aerospace Engineering, in which students would be required to complete 150 credits over a two year period comprising of coursework and thesis research work.

Additionally, the programme on Cognitive Systems is also being launched as the first-of-its-kind in the country. This programme “will help students acquire a deeper understanding of the human mind and brain and apply cognitive principles in domains such as human-computer interaction, education, and neuroscience. This programme is designed to bridge the gap between basic research and applications, and we are confident that our students will be well-prepared to meet the challenges of the industry and society,” the Director of IIT Kanpur, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, said.

It will be hosted by the newly established Department of Cognitive Science. IIT Kanpur is the first IIT to start a full-fledged department of Cognitive Science.

However, candidates should note that these newly-approved programmes will be effective from the next academic session.