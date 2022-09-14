scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

JoSAA Counselling 2022: IIT Bombay to hold special session for female students who qualified JEE Advanced 

A pattern of female students opting out after getting admissions has been noticed over the years and the institute has decided to collaborate with its gender cell to combat the issue

JoSAA Counselling, JEE Advanced 2022The virtual counselling session will take place soon in association with the gender cell of IIT Bombay. (File image) Express Photo by Sahil Walia

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will hold a one-of-its-kind virtual counselling session for female candidates  – along with their parents – who have qualified the JEE (Advanced) exam in order to encourage them to not leave their IIT seats.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT Bombay, said, “Sometimes it has been observed that girls – even after getting an IIT seat – do not join for reasons such as the institute being far away from their home. Parents think it is better to go to an institute which is nearby. We want to change this.  If a Mumbai girl, for example, gets a seat in IIT Kharagpur; she should take it”.

Read |How much JEE Advanced 2022 toppers’ scored? Check marks, preparation tips, IIT and branch preference

The virtual counselling session will take place soon in association with the gender cell of IIT Bombay. “We will be sharing a link with all the girls in order to have a talk with them. If they qualify and bag a seat in any IIT, they should take it. In fact, girls also have supernumerary seats, which is to their advantage. They should make use of it,” Chaudhuri said, adding that there has been a remarkable growth in the number of female candidates in the top 100 JEE (Advanced) qualified candidates this year.

“Last year there was only one girl. This year, there are seven,” he said.

Also read |JEE Advanced 2022: Dip in qualifying cut-off marks will not impact admissions, says IIT-Bombay director

As the JEE (Advanced) result is out, the competition to bag seats in the prestigious technology institutes across India has begun. Owing to a difficult paper, the cut-off has already seen a dip, making the competition fiercer. Out of the total 1,55, 538 candidates who appeared for the JEE (Advanced) exam held on August 28, 40,712 have qualified. A total of 33, 608 female candidates appeared for the exam and 6, 516 of them qualified.

As per the seat matrix issued by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), there are a total of 16, 598 seats to be filled in all of the 23 IITs, including 1,567 supernumerary seats for female candidates. This is a  marginal increase from last year’s 1534 supernumerary seats.

