JEE Advanced: Important topics and scoring chapters

As there is no clarity on JEE Main April exam dates yet, it is wise that students aiming to study at IITs meanwhile also give a glance to the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) syllabus. For those who aim IITs, it is necessary to clear JEE Main and feature in the top 2.5 lakh while the final admission is granted based on JEE Advanced merit list. Those who have cleared JEE Main January session have all the right reasons to go for JEE Advanced right now.

This year, IIT-Delhi is conducting JEE Advanced which too has been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The JEE Advanced revised dates are likely to be announced shortly after JEE Main. Last year, Kartikey Gupta was the All India JEE Advanced topper. He scored 346 marks out of 372 marks in JEE Advanced and obtained AIR 18 in the JEE Main exam.

While the JEE Advanced complete syllabus is elaborated. Here is a look at the most important topics, as per Pearson group:

Mathematics: Conic sections, differential and integral calculus, application of derivatives limit, continuity and differentiability, application of integrals and differential equation, probability, trigonometry.

Physics: EMI, optics, electrostatics, magnetism, system of particles and rotational motion, mechanical properties of fluids and solids.

Chemistry: p-block Elements, basic concepts of chemistry, ionic equilibrium and chemical equilibrium, thermodynamics and thermochemistry, hydrocarbons, alcohols, phenols and ethers, organic compounds containing nitrogen

There are also a series of chapters that one can cover in less time yet can be very scoring.

Mathematics: Vector and 3-D, matrix and determinants, complex numbers



Physics: Heat and thermodynamics, current electricity, waves and oscillation, modern physics

Chemistry: Coordination compounds, chemical bonding, electrochemistry and Surface chemistry, chemical kinetics

Last year, students had found the mathematics section to be lengthy with heavy calculations, most of the questions from physics in JEE Advanced 2019 question paper were from class 11. Even as chemistry was an easier section with mostly NCERT-based questions, more questions were asked from inorganic section.

