JEE advanced candidates can stay overnight at IITGN

The exam divided in two papers of three hours each will start at 9 am and 2.30 pm. (Representational)

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) will provide overnight accommodation to candidates appearing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced scheduled on September 27, and accompanying parent on its campus.

The candidates who have their test centres in the Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad region and would like to stay overnight on IITGN campus, can register themselves on the website https://www.iitgn.ac.in/jeeaes.

Talking about this special arrangement, Prof Sudhir Jain, Director, IITGN said, “At this time, it will be challenging for the candidates and their guardians whose JEE Advanced exam centres are far away from their residence to find a safe accommodation. IITGN aspires to be a sensitive institution. Providing on-campus overnight accommodation is our modest effort to give relief to some of the anxious candidates and their parents.”

