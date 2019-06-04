JEE Advanced answer key 2019 released: How to raise objections

JEE Advanced answer key 2019: The answer key of the JEE Advanced 2019 has been released. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the answer key through the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

The online window to raise objection will be available till tomorrow evening (5 pm) against the answer key. The queries submitted by students, a panel will discuss all the queries and take a final call.

JEE Advanced answer key 2019: Know how to raise objections

The candidates can challenge the answer key till June 5, 2019. Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs 1,000 as processing fee for each question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking,” reads the official notice.

“The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee,” it adds.

After verifying the challenged answer key, the National Testing agency will release the final answer key.

JEE Advanced answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘answer key 2019’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Answer key will appear, download.

To pass JEE Advanced, a candidate needs to score at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 30 per cent marks overall. The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2019 is likely to fall many assume the same will be less than 30 per cent.