JEE Advanced answer key 2019 release date and time

JEE Advanced answer key 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee — the exam conducting body will release the preliminary answer key for the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced — the entrance test for admission to IITs on June 4, 2019. As per the schedule, the JEE Advanced answer key will be available at jeeadv.ac.in post 10 am.

Students will be given a window to raise objections till June 5, evening (5 pm) against the answer key. Once all queries have been submitted by the students, a panel will discuss them and take a final call. Thereafter, a final answer key will be released based on which the result will be declared. The JEE Advanced result 2019 will be released on June 14, 2019.

JEE Advanced answer key 2019: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘answer key 2019’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Answer key will appear, download

To pass JEE Advanced, a candidate needs to score at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 30 per cent marks overall. The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2019 is likely to fall many assume the same will be less than 30 per cent. Check full analysis, expected cut-off here.