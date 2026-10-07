How JEE Advanced AIR 1 toppers’ scores have shifted over 10 years: From Aman to Shubham

Every year, over a million students compete for a place in the JEE Advanced merit list, but only a fraction qualify for admission to the IITs. In 2026, a total of 1,79,694 candidates appeared in both papers and 56,880 qualified. At the top was Shubham Kumar, who scored 330 out of 360.

Kumar was followed by Kabeer Chhillar at AIR 2 with 329 marks, a one-mark difference between the two. Chhillar had also secured a 100 percentile in JEE Main and had been among the six candidates who scored a perfect percentile in the exam. The two were also hostel-mates in Kota and had prepared together for the IIT entrance exam.

From Aman Bansal in 2016 to Shubham Kumar in 2026, these are the students who have topped JEE Advanced over the past 10 exam seasons.

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JEE Advanced 2016 topper Aman Bansal

Aman Bansal from Jaipur topped JEE Advanced 2016 with 320 marks out of 372. He scored 113 in Physics, 105 in Chemistry and 102 in Mathematics. At the time, Bansal said he wanted to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay. The official JEE Advanced report lists him as AIR 1 and the IIT Bombay zone topper.

JEE Advanced 2017 topper Sarvesh Mehtani

Sarvesh Mehtani from Panchkula topped JEE Advanced 2017 with 339 out of 366 marks. He scored 104 in Physics, 115 in Chemistry and 120 in Mathematics. Mehtani subsequently studied Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay, where he was part of the 2017–21 BTech batch.

JEE Advanced 2018 topper Pranav Goyal

Pranav Goyal from Panchkula secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2018 with 337 out of 360. His subject scores were 117 in Physics, 114 in Chemistry and 106 in Mathematics. Goyal chose Computer Science at IIT Bombay after topping the examination; he had also scored 97.2 per cent in his Class 12 CBSE examination.

JEE Advanced 2019 topper Kartikey Gupta

Kartikey Gupta from Ballarpur, Maharashtra, topped JEE Advanced 2019 with 346 out of 372 marks. He scored 113 in Physics, 112 in Chemistry and 121 in Mathematics. Gupta had studied at Allen’s residential programme in Mumbai and said after the result that he wanted to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay.

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JEE Advanced 2020 topper Chirag Falor

Chirag Falor topped JEE Advanced 2020 with 352 out of 396 marks, scoring 110 in Physics, 118 in Chemistry and 124 in Mathematics. Unlike most JEE toppers, Falor had already secured admission to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and appeared for JEE Advanced primarily for the experience. He subsequently chose MIT over the IITs.

JEE Advanced 2021 topper Mridul Agarwal

Mridul Agarwal of Jaipur topped JEE Advanced 2021 with 348 out of 360 marks. He scored 120 in Physics, 112 in Chemistry and 116 in Mathematics. Agarwal appeared from the IIT Delhi zone and had also been among the candidates who secured a 100 percentile in JEE Main that year.

JEE Advanced 2022 topper R K Shishir

R K Shishir of the IIT Bombay zone secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2022 with 314 out of 360 marks. His scores were 96 in Physics, 109 in Chemistry and 109 in Mathematics. The result year saw a substantial gap from the previous edition’s topper score: Shishir’s 314 was 34 marks below Agarwal’s 348 in 2021.

JEE Advanced 2023 topper Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy topped JEE Advanced 2023 with 341 out of 360 marks, emerging as the AIR 1 from the IIT Hyderabad zone. He later enrolled at IIT Bombay; the institute’s academic records list him among its 2023 undergraduate students.

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JEE Advanced 2024 topper Ved Lahoti

Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone produced the highest JEE Advanced score recorded up to that point, with 355 out of 360 marks. He scored 118 in Physics, 120 in Chemistry and 117 in Mathematics. Lahoti subsequently chose Computer Science at IIT Bombay, according to reports following the result.

JEE Advanced 2025 topper Rajit Gupta

Rajit Gupta topped JEE Advanced 2025 with 332 out of 360 marks, after also securing a 100 percentile in both sessions of JEE Main. He emerged as AIR 1 from the IIT Delhi zone and was reported to be aiming for Computer Science at IIT Bombay. His 332 was also tied with AIR 2 Saksham Jindal, with Gupta taking the top position on the tie-breaking criteria.

JEE Advanced 2026 topper Shubham Kumar

Shubham Kumar from Gaya, Bihar, became the 2026 AIR 1 with 330 out of 360 marks. He had already secured the 100th percentile in JEE Main, where he ranked sixth nationally. Kumar has said he hopes to join IIT Bombay for Computer Science. His AIR 1 result came one mark ahead of his Kota hostel-mate Kabeer Chhillar.

JEE Advanced AIR 1: 2016-2026

Year AIR 1 Physics Chemistry Mathematics Total 2016 Aman Bansal 113 105 102 320/372 2017 Sarvesh Mehtani 104 115 120 339/366 2018 Pranav Goyal 117 114 106 337/360 2019 Kartikey Gupta 113 112 121 346/372 2020 Chirag Falor 110 118 124 352/396 2021 Mridul Agarwal 120 112 116 348/360 2022 R K Shishir 96 109 109 314/360 2023 Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy 110 117 114 341/360 2024 Ved Lahoti 118 120 117 355/360 2025 Rajit Gupta 116 105 111 332/360 2026 Shubham Kumar 98 120 112 330/360

The scores also show how much the examination itself has varied over the period. The maximum aggregate was 396 in 2020, compared with 360 in several later editions, while the AIR 1 score ranged from 314 in 2022 to 355 in 2024.