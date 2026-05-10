JEE Advanced 2026 admit card releasing tomorrow at jeeadv.nic.in

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur is scheduled to release the JEE Advanced 2026 admit cards on May 11 for candidates appearing in the entrance examination this year. Once activated, the admit card download link will be available on the JEE Advanced 2026 portal at jeeadv.nic.in.
Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in using their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number/email credentials. The admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity proof.
Step 1: Visit the official website — JEE Advanced Official Website
Step 2: Click on the “JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number/email ID
Step 4: Submit the details to log in
Step 5: The JEE Advanced 2026 admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and print the hall ticket for future use
The JEE Advanced 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 18, 2026, in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates are required to appear for both papers.
The admit card will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam centre address, reporting time, and examination-day instructions. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket after downloading it.
Candidates must note that entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the admit card and valid ID proof.