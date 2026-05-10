JEE Advanced 2026 admit card releasing tomorrow at jeeadv.nic.in

JEE Advanced 2026 Hall Tickets; Once issued, the admit card download link will be available on the JEE Advanced 2026 portal at jeeadv.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 10, 2026 07:36 PM IST
JEE Adv Admit Card Link 2026JEE Advanced Admit Card Link 2026 at jeeadv.nic.in (Screengrab from official website)
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JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur is scheduled to release the JEE Advanced 2026 admit cards on May 11 for candidates appearing in the entrance examination this year. Once activated, the admit card download link will be available on the JEE Advanced 2026 portal at jeeadv.nic.in.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in using their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number/email credentials. The admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity proof.

How to download JEE Advanced 2026 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website — JEE Advanced Official Website

Step 2: Click on the “JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number/email ID

Step 4: Submit the details to log in

Step 5: The JEE Advanced 2026 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and print the hall ticket for future use

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The JEE Advanced 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 18, 2026, in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates are required to appear for both papers.

The admit card will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam centre address, reporting time, and examination-day instructions. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket after downloading it.

Candidates must note that entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the admit card and valid ID proof.

 

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