JEE Advanced 2026 admit card releasing tomorrow at jeeadv.nic.in

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur is scheduled to release the JEE Advanced 2026 admit cards on May 11 for candidates appearing in the entrance examination this year. Once activated, the admit card download link will be available on the JEE Advanced 2026 portal at jeeadv.nic.in.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in using their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number/email credentials. The admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity proof.