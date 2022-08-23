JEE Advanced 2022: Subject-wise revision tips for last week preparation

– Vinit Kumar Singh

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 on August 28, the admit card for the same has been released today. With less than a week left, this article will help candidates make the most of these few days before the exam and suggests the right approach and strategy to crack the exam.

Subject-wise revision tactics

Revising different subjects requires a different approach. What might be suitable during the last week for one subject might not add much for the other. Your goal is to increase your chances of scoring the maximum marks per unit time available during this last week. So some general subject-wise guidance is provided below.

Physics: Most of the portion for physics is based on concepts that require time and in-depth understanding. But there are a few topics like Modern physics, Waves and Optics, and Thermodynamics amongst others where remembering formulas and learning their application with a few solved examples can help you solve many of the questions in the exam paper. Make sure to learn and revise them on a daily basis. Solve an assorted set of problems in set of 18 to 20 as per exam pattern rather than solving problems from individual topics.

Chemistry: The portion for chemistry includes physical, inorganic and organic chemistry. Out of these, physical chemistry requires remembering formulas. So, you should revise formulas daily by making a list from your course material. You should give more time to inorganic chemistry, where You need to remember things and during this last lap time allotted here can be highly rewarding.

Maths: During recent years, Coordinate geometry and Calculus have had the maximum weightage. Moreover, these topics require remembering formulas. So you should make sure that you remember all the formulas. Solving an assorted set of questions from different topics in 60 minutes as per exam allotted time per subject should be done every day.

Sufficient tests in JEE Advanced exam pattern and timings

It is of utmost importance that students should take at least three days of tests in actual paper timings and as per JEE Advanced pattern and format (online). If you don’t then it is highly likely that on the day of the exam you might get tense or your mind could get fatigued. This is more common during the afternoon session of the exam.

Days leading to the exam:

Many of you might wonder how a few days can affect the outcome of an exam like JEE Advanced. While it is true that a week or so cannot help you much in terms of gaining subject-wise depth and topic level of understanding required for JEE but it can very well help you consolidate and assimilate the knowledge gained over the course of preparation. There is no magical trick to succeed but there are a few success principles that have over the years helped students clear the exam and secure top ranks in IIT JEE. Few of these are as follows.

Setting the biological clock right

The JEE Advanced exam has two papers. Paper 1 is conducted in the morning session between 9 to 12 am and Paper two of the exam takes place in the afternoon session from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. Hence It is imperative for students to make sure that they have a habit of performing at their peak levels during both these time spans. Some students during their preparation prefer studying late at night and sleeping during the day. This causes their biological clock to function at a subdued level during exam time.

Hence make sure that you are sleeping at the right time and have developed a habit of solving complex problems in the morning from 9 to 12am and in the afternoon from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. As habits take time, it is advised to start doing it right away if not already done. Do note that It might take a day or two of discomfort in the beginning. But then your mind and body will gradually adapt and adjust to it

(The author is Associate Director at Aakash BYJU’S)