scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022: Subject-wise revision tips for last week preparation

JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted on August 28 . Check important last week's tips to brace up your preparation

jee admit card, JEE Advanced 2022 admit card, JEE Advanced 2022 exam tips, JEE Advanced 2022 revision tips, JEE Advanced 2022 exam date, JEE Advanced 2022 admit cardJEE Advanced 2022: This article will help make the most of these days and attempt the exam with awareness, right approach, and best strategy. (Representative image)

– Vinit Kumar Singh

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 on August 28, the admit card for the same has been released today. With less than a week left, this article will help candidates make the most of these few days before the exam and suggests the right approach and strategy to crack the exam. 

Subject-wise revision tactics

Revising different subjects requires a different approach. What might be suitable during the last week for one subject might not add much for the other. Your goal is to increase your chances of scoring the maximum marks per unit time available during this last week. So some general subject-wise guidance is provided below. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...
Read |JEE-Advanced registrations at a nine-year low

Physics: Most of the portion for physics is based on concepts that require time and in-depth understanding. But there are a few topics like Modern physics, Waves and Optics, and Thermodynamics amongst others where remembering formulas and learning their application with a few solved examples can help you solve many of the questions in the exam paper. Make sure to learn and revise them on a daily basis. Solve an assorted set of problems in set of 18 to 20 as per exam pattern rather than solving problems from individual topics. 

Chemistry:  The portion for chemistry includes physical, inorganic and organic chemistry. Out of these, physical chemistry requires remembering formulas. So, you should revise formulas daily by making a list from your course material. You should give more time to inorganic chemistry, where You need to remember things and during this last lap time allotted here can be highly rewarding. 

Also read |One Nation One Entrance Exam: JEE Main, NEET to be merged with CUET, says UGC Chief

Maths: During recent years, Coordinate geometry and Calculus have had the maximum weightage. Moreover, these topics require remembering formulas. So you should make sure that you remember all the formulas. Solving an assorted set of questions from different topics in 60 minutes as per exam allotted time per subject should be done every day.

Sufficient tests in JEE Advanced exam pattern and timings 

It is of utmost importance that students should take at least three days of tests in actual paper timings and as per JEE Advanced pattern and format (online). If you don’t then it is highly likely that on the day of the exam you might get tense or your mind could get fatigued. This is more common during the afternoon session of the exam. 

Days leading to the exam:

Advertisement

Many of you might wonder how a few days can affect the outcome of an exam like JEE Advanced. While it is true that a week or so cannot help you much in terms of gaining subject-wise depth and topic level of understanding required for JEE but it can very well help you consolidate and assimilate the knowledge gained over the course of preparation. There is no magical trick to succeed but there are a few success principles that have over the years helped students clear the exam and secure top ranks in IIT JEE. Few of these are as follows.

Also read |List of new courses launched by IITs this year

Setting the biological clock right

The JEE Advanced exam has two papers. Paper 1 is conducted in the morning session between 9 to 12 am and Paper two of the exam takes place in the afternoon session from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. Hence It is imperative for students to make sure that they have a habit of performing at their peak levels during both these time spans. Some students during their preparation prefer studying late at night and sleeping during the day. This causes their biological clock to function at a subdued level during exam time. 

Advertisement

Hence make sure that you are sleeping at the right time and have developed a habit of solving complex problems in the morning from 9 to 12am and in the afternoon from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. As habits take time, it is advised to start doing it right away if not already done. Do note that It might take a day or two of discomfort in the beginning. But then your mind and body will gradually adapt and adjust to it

(The author is Associate Director at Aakash BYJU’S)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:19:14 pm
Next Story

Telangana BJP chief arrested after calling for state-wide protest over TRS link with Delhi liquor scam

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid-19

Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid-19

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Bihar minister Mohammed Israil Mansoori enters Gaya temple, sparks row

Bihar minister Mohammed Israil Mansoori enters Gaya temple, sparks row

Opinion | Delhi must find its way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | Delhi must find its way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement