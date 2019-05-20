JEE Advanced admit card 2019 today: How to download

JEE Advanced admit card 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will release the admit card or hall ticket for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced today, May 20 at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. According to the official notification, the admit card was to be available to download from 10 am onwards but the link has not been uploaded yet and is expected by late afternoon.

The JEE Advanced will be conducted on May 27 (Monday), 2019 by the IIT Roorkee. Each year, one IIT takes charge and conducts the exam. The competitive exam is conducted for entrance to undergraduate courses to IITs.

JEE Advanced admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘JEE advanced admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out. The print out of the admit card will act as the JEE Advanced hall ticket as no one will be allowed to enter the hall without the valid admit card.

JEE Advanced 2019: What to check on the admit card

To avoid any confusion or error, candidates need to check the following on the admit card –

Roll number

Photograph

Signature

Date of birth

Address for correspondence

Caste/category

In case of any problem, candidates can contact the Chairman, JEE (Advanced) 2019 of their respective zonal coordinating IIT.

This year, 2.45 lakh out of 11.47 lakh students who appeared for JEE Mains were considered eligible for the JEE Advanced 2019. But only 1.65 lakh had registered for the IIT entrance exam and the admit card of only those candidates have been released.