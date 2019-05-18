JEE Advanced admit card 2019 release date and time

JEE Advanced admit card 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee – the exam conducting institute of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will release the admit card or hall ticket for the entrance exam for admissions to IITs on May 20, 2019 at 10 am. According to the official schedule, the JEE Advanced admit card 2019 will be available at the official website till May 27, 2019.

Over 1.73 lakh candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their admit cards from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will also have to download the same and take a print out as it is a mandate to bring a copy of the e-admit cards to the exam hall without which no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

JEE Advanced admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘jee advanced admit card 2019’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

The link is not yet activated and will appear from 10 am on Monday, May 20, 2109.

The admit card will have details regarding the name, roll number, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence and category of the student. One needs to check it thoroughly. In case of any problem in downloading of the admit card, the candidates need to immediately contact the Chairman, JEE (Advanced) 2019 of their respective zonal coordinating IIT.