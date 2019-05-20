JEE Advanced 2019: How to attempt exam? Check preparation tips

JEE Advanced 2019: With the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced is just a week away, aspirants are already to clear the final hurdle in their path to secure a seat in the IITs. Students now need to prepare with a full-proof time table devoting equal time slots for each subject along with at least five tests followed by analysis to access their positioning.

The JEE Advanced paper has a mixture of various types of questions. There are multiple choice questions with either single or multiple correct answers. There could be comprehensions followed by two or more objective-type questions. The matrix match type questions may involve matching two or three columns. The integer type questions involve a subjective type question with the answer an integer or could be asked to two decimal places. The exam also has negative marking.

The pattern for the exam remains constant, however, no question has ever been repeated in JEE Advanced exam. As the question paper for the JEE Advanced exam will be divided into three sections — physics, chemistry, and mathematics. While there is an elaborated syllabus for JEE Advanced, the major focus should be given to the following topics:

Mathematics: Quadratic equations and expressions, complex numbers, probability, vectors and 3D geometry, matrices in algebra, circle, parabola, and hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; functions, limits, continuity and differentiability, application of derivatives, definite integral in calculus.

Physics: Mechanics, fluids, heat and thermodynamics, waves and sound, capacitors and electrostatics, magnetics, electromagnetic induction, optics and modern physics.

Chemistry: Qualitative analysis, coordination chemistry and chemical bonding in inorganic chemistry, electrochemistry, thermodynamics, chemical equilibrium in physical chemistry and organic chemistry complete as a topic.

Since there are different type of questions in JEE Advanced 2019, they also need various strategy to tackle them.

Here is a list of approaches one needs, based on the question-type:

Single correct choice: The best way to attempt these questions is to run through the option first. Scanning the question again after the options in mind will help to strategise the approach to solve the questions. Sometimes the options themselves guide the correct strategy or even the correct answer.

Multiple correct choices: Each question has to be solved and mapped with all options. It may also happen that the options are same values written in a different form. Statistically, these are the questions with the least percentage of correct responses.

Comprehension-based: Even if you know the concept mentioned in the comprehension passage, you should still read it thoroughly, there are chances of redefining a concept or providing hypothetical assumptions. In that case, your correct approach might lead to an incorrect answer.

One to one matching: The approach for these questions should be finding the odd one out (if any). This will help you quickly reach the correct mapping.

One to many matching: This type of matrix match would be the most challenging and time taking. The suggested way would be to attempt this problem is if one is confident on the concepts of all four rows, or else keep this question at bay for last.

Numerical-based answer type: Generally, these questions are the subjective questions converted to objective, and hence would be time taking. The correct way would be to treat them as subjective and solve them only if you have a command on the topic or if you have attempted all other questions of the paper. These questions also have a low scoring statistical record. Last year answers correct to two decimal places were also asked. So, students are advised to write answers correct to decimal places as asked.

Reason assertion type: Once a major part of the JEE Advanced 2019 question paper, these questions are not asked anymore, but in case there are few questions of this category, be very careful if both the statements are correct. Because, then it is very tricky to decide between the options A and B or else you can mark the correct response easily.

— The author is head at FIITJEE, Noida