IIT Roorkee to release AAT result on June 7 at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: IIT Roorkee will declare the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result on June 7 on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to access the results.
The exam was conducted on June 4 by the institute from 9 am to 12 noon. The Architecture Aptitude Test is held for candidates seeking admission to the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) programmes offered by select IITs. Only those candidates who qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 were eligible to register and appear for the AAT. A detailed schedule of the admission process can be found below:
|JEE Advanced 2026 Result
|June 1
|AAT registration
|June 2
|AAT Exam
|June 4
|AAT Result
|June 7
|JoSAA Registration
|June 2
|JoSAA Choice-filling for AAT
|Begins June 7
The AAT evaluates candidates on various aspects of architectural aptitude, including freehand drawing, geometric drawing, visualisation, imagination, aesthetic sensitivity, and architectural awareness. Qualifying the examination is a mandatory requirement for admission to the B.Arch. courses offered by IITs.
Students can follow the steps below to access their results:
Step 1: Visit the official webiste at jeeadv.ac.in.
Step 2: Find the tab that reads “AAT 2026 Result”.
Step 3: Enter login credentials as required, such as roll number, date of birth, etc.
Step 4: Click “Submit”. The result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Save it for future references.
Unlike JEE Advanced, candidates are not assigned ranks in the AAT. The result will simply indicate whether a candidate has qualified or not qualified in the examination. Those who qualify will become eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for admission to B.Arch. programmes at participating IITs.
Candidates who qualify the AAT are advised to keep track of the JoSAA counselling schedule and complete the necessary admission formalities within the stipulated timelines. Admission to B.Arch. programmes will be based on a candidate’s JEE Advanced performance, AAT qualification status, category, and seat availability during the counselling process.