IIT Roorkee to release AAT result on June 7 at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: IIT Roorkee will declare the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result on June 7 on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to access the results.

The exam was conducted on June 4 by the institute from 9 am to 12 noon. The Architecture Aptitude Test is held for candidates seeking admission to the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) programmes offered by select IITs. Only those candidates who qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 were eligible to register and appear for the AAT. A detailed schedule of the admission process can be found below: