JEE Advanced AAT result 2021 to release today: When and where to check

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will declare the JEE Advanced 2021 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result today. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam can check their score at jeeadv.ac.in. They need to keep their registration number handy to view their score.

Along with the AAT result, the cut-off marks will be released by the Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2021. Only those candidates who will secure above cut-off marks will be declared qualified. On the basis of the marks, the candidates will be offered admission into BArch courses at three IITs only – IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee.

JEE Advanced 2021 AAT result: How to download

Step 1: Visit JEE Advanced 2021 official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced AAT result 2021 link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: The result of JEE Advanced AAT 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same.

Mridul Agarwal from Rajasthan was the all-India topper while Kavya Chopra (rank 98) was the all-India female topper.

Meanwhile, the result of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced for admission to the BTech/ BE courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has been cleared by 41,862 candidates this year.