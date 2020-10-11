JEE Advanced AAT result 2020 declared, here’s how to download score card

JEE Advanced AAT result 2020 at jeeadv.ac.in. Representational image/ file

JEE Advanced AAT result 2020: The result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020) has been released. The candidates who had appeared in the entrance can check the result through the website- jeeadv.ac.in. The result along with cut-off for admissions to IITs is available at the official website. The entrance was conducted on October 8.

The candidates who have cleared the entrance can apply for admissions to B Arch courses offered at IIT Kharagpur and Roorkee.

JEE Advanced AAT result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for ‘AAT 2020’

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, date of birth and mobile number

Step 4: Score card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the counselling process for admission to IITs has been started. This year, several changes have been introduced including the scrapping of a cut-off for class 12 marks, one less round for counselling among several others. The number of counselling rounds has been reduced to six instead of seven earlier, to ensure timely admissions and beginning of classes.

The result for JEE Advanced was released on October 6. Pune boy Chirag Falor topped the exam, among female, Kanishka Mittal has topped the exam securing AIR 17.

