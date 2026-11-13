JEE Advanced 2027 to be held on May 23; IIT Delhi launches website at jeeadv.ac.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2027 will be conducted on May 23, 2027, IIT Delhi has announced. The institute has also launched the official website for the examination at jeeadv.ac.in, where candidates can check the eligibility criteria and access updates related to the entrance test.
According to the eligibility notice, candidates are required to have appeared for their Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in either 2026 or 2027, with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Those who first appeared for the Class 12 examination in 2025 or earlier will not be eligible, irrespective of the subjects they offered.
The clarification also comes amid demands from engineering aspirants to increase the number of attempts allowed for JEE Advanced. More than 12,000 students had signed an online petition seeking a third attempt for the 2027 examination.
The petition urged the Ministry of Education, IIT Council and Joint Admission Board (JAB) to either allow three attempts in three consecutive years or permit two attempts within a three-year window. However, the eligibility criteria published for JEE Advanced 2027 continue to retain the existing limit of two attempts in two consecutive years.
Candidates who have previously been admitted to an IIT through any academic programme listed under the JoSAA 2026 Business Rules will also be ineligible. This restriction applies irrespective of whether they continued in the programme or accepted an IIT seat through online reporting or at a reporting centre. Those whose IIT admission was cancelled after joining will also not be allowed to appear.
IIT Delhi has also confirmed that candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2027 will be provided an on-screen basic, non-scientific calculator with a 10-12 digit display. Aspirants have been advised to regularly visit the official website for further examination-related announcements.