JEE Advanced 2027 to be held on May 23; IIT Delhi launches website at jeeadv.ac.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2027 will be conducted on May 23, 2027, IIT Delhi has announced. The institute has also launched the official website for the examination at jeeadv.ac.in, where candidates can check the eligibility criteria and access updates related to the entrance test.

According to the eligibility notice, candidates are required to have appeared for their Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in either 2026 or 2027, with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Those who first appeared for the Class 12 examination in 2025 or earlier will not be eligible, irrespective of the subjects they offered.

The clarification also comes amid demands from engineering aspirants to increase the number of attempts allowed for JEE Advanced. More than 12,000 students had signed an online petition seeking a third attempt for the 2027 examination.