JEE Advanced 2026 Result: Top 20 engineering colleges in India 

For ten consecutive years, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has claimed the top position in NIRF's list of top engineering colleges in India. (IIT Madras)

With the JEE Advanced 2026 results set to be declared tomorrow, June 1, lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country are on the edge of their seats. The scores will determine which of India’s most highly rated institutions they secure a seat in. As the results approach, here is a look at the top 20 engineering colleges in India as ranked by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Ministry of Education on September 4, 2025.

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IIT Madras holds the crown for the 10th year running

For ten consecutive years, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has claimed the top position in NIRF’s list of top engineering colleges in India. IIT Madras retained its top position with a score of 88.72 in the engineering category. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay followed in second and third place, respectively.