JEE Advanced 2026 Result: Top 20 engineering colleges in India 

With the JEE Advanced 2026 results set to be declared tomorrow, June 1, lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country are on the edge of their seats. The scores will determine which of India’s most highly rated institutions they secure a seat in. As the results approach, here is a look at the top 20 engineering colleges in India as ranked by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Ministry of Education on September 4, 2025.
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For ten consecutive years, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has claimed the top position in NIRF’s list of top engineering colleges in India. IIT Madras retained its top position with a score of 88.72 in the engineering category. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay followed in second and third place, respectively.
The top five ranks remained unchanged from the previous year, with IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur holding the fourth and fifth positions, and IIT Roorkee securing sixth place. For more information on the results, students can check at the IE Education Portal.
The most notable change in the top 10 was IIT Hyderabad breaking into the seventh position, pushing IIT Guwahati down to eighth. IIT Guwahati held the seventh rank in 2024. The ninth and tenth positions remained unchanged, with IIT Tiruchirappalli and IIT BHU (Varanasi) holding steady.
BITS Pilani emerged as the top-ranked private institution at rank 11. NIT Tiruchirappalli appeared at rank 9, and NIT Rourkela at rank 13, demonstrating that strong engineering education exists well outside the IIT ecosystem. Private institutions also held important places — SRM Institute of Science and Technology appeared at rank 14 and Vellore Institute of Technology at rank 16.
The rankings highlight the continued dominance of the IITs in technical education, with NIT Trichy standing out as the only non-IIT institution to break into the elite list.
Launched in 2015, NIRF evaluates higher education institutions across categories such as engineering, management, medical, law, and universities, and overall performance.