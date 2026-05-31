JEE Advanced 2026 Result Live Updates: IIT Roorkee announces date to release results at jeeadv.ac.in

This year, the JEE Advanced exam was conducted on May 17. The exam was conducted in double shifts. The timing of the exam was for 3 hours.

JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) will declare the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on June 1. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their scorecards at the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Additionally, the final answer key will also be released on the same day.

This year, the JEE Advanced exam was conducted on May 17. The exam was conducted in double shifts. The timing of the exam was for 3 hours. Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 was conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more information on the results, students can check at the IE Education Portal.

Story continues below this ad To access the scorecards, candidates have to go to the official website. Then click on ‘JEE Advanced Results 2026’. After that, fill in the login details – roll number, date of birth, and the registered mobile number, and click submit. The results will be available on the screen. Download and save the scorecards. JEE Advanced Rank Predictor The scorecards consist of the aggregate marks. These marks are calculated in the overall of the marks scored in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates are required to score marks in subject-wise and in aggregate of all the subjects to be included in the rank-holders lists. Live Updates May 31, 2026 10:14 AM IST JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live Updates: Why is JEE Advanced important? The JEE Advanced is the gateway to getting admission in IITs in the country. Every year, the exam was conducted by different IIT, this year it was IIT Roorkee. Students who had achieved the required cut off in the JEE Mains were only allowed to sit for the JEE Advanced exam. May 31, 2026 10:13 AM IST JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live Updates: When will JoSAA counselling start? The admission process of the IIT will start within a few days. Qualifying in the exam, filling up the seat of their choice, and taking part in the seat allocation does not give a guarantee that the candidate will get a seat at IIT. May 31, 2026 10:13 AM IST JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live Updates: What details scorecards will consist? The scorecards consist of the aggregate marks. These marks are calculated in the overall of the marks scored in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates are required to score marks in subject-wise and in aggregate of all the subjects to be included in the rank-holders lists. May 31, 2026 10:13 AM IST JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check when declared? To access the scorecards, candidates have to go to the official website. Then click on ‘JEE Advanced Results 2026’. After that, fill in the login details – roll number, date of birth, and the registered mobile number, and click submit. The results will be available on the screen. Download and save the scorecards. May 31, 2026 10:12 AM IST JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live Updates: When was exam held? This year, the JEE Advanced exam was conducted on May 17. The exam was conducted in double shifts. The timing of the exam was for 3 hours. Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 was conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. May 31, 2026 10:12 AM IST JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the official website to check scorecards? Once the results are declared, candidates can check their scorecards at the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Additionally, the final answer key will also be released on the same day. May 31, 2026 10:12 AM IST JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live Updates: When will results be out? The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) will declare the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on June 1. After the results are declared, the All-India Ranks will be published at the official website category-wise. Students are also expected to get an SMS in their registered mobile number regarding the results. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative) The admission process of the IIT will start within a few days. Qualifying in the exam, filling up the seat of their choice, and taking part in the seat allocation does not give a guarantee that the candidate will get a seat at IIT. Students with merit will get the first preference; along with that, the process will also depend on the number of seats available. The JEE Advanced is the gateway to getting admission in IITs in the country. Every year, the exam was conducted by different IIT, this year it was IIT Roorkee. Students who had achieved the required cut off in the JEE Mains were only allowed to sit for the JEE Advanced exam.

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