JEE Advanced 2026 Result Live Updates: IIT Roorkee announces date to release results at jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE Advanced is the gateway to getting admission in IITs in the country. Every year, the exam was conducted by different IIT, this year it was IIT Roorkee. Students who had achieved the required cut off in the JEE Mains were only allowed to sit for the JEE Advanced exam.
JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) will declare the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on June 1. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their scorecards at the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Additionally, the final answer key will also be released on the same day.
This year, the JEE Advanced exam was conducted on May 17. The exam was conducted in double shifts. The timing of the exam was for 3 hours. Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 was conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more information on the results, students can check at the IE Education Portal.
To access the scorecards, candidates have to go to the official website. Then click on ‘JEE Advanced Results 2026’. After that, fill in the login details – roll number, date of birth, and the registered mobile number, and click submit. The results will be available on the screen. Download and save the scorecards.
The scorecards consist of the aggregate marks. These marks are calculated in the overall of the marks scored in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates are required to score marks in subject-wise and in aggregate of all the subjects to be included in the rank-holders lists.
The admission process of the IIT will start within a few days. Qualifying in the exam, filling up the seat of their choice, and taking part in the seat allocation does not give a guarantee that the candidate will get a seat at IIT.
The scorecards consist of the aggregate marks. These marks are calculated in the overall of the marks scored in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates are required to score marks in subject-wise and in aggregate of all the subjects to be included in the rank-holders lists.
To access the scorecards, candidates have to go to the official website. Then click on ‘JEE Advanced Results 2026’. After that, fill in the login details – roll number, date of birth, and the registered mobile number, and click submit. The results will be available on the screen. Download and save the scorecards.
This year, the JEE Advanced exam was conducted on May 17. The exam was conducted in double shifts. The timing of the exam was for 3 hours. Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 was conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Once the results are declared, candidates can check their scorecards at the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Additionally, the final answer key will also be released on the same day.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) will declare the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on June 1.
The admission process of the IIT will start within a few days. Qualifying in the exam, filling up the seat of their choice, and taking part in the seat allocation does not give a guarantee that the candidate will get a seat at IIT. Students with merit will get the first preference; along with that, the process will also depend on the number of seats available. The JEE Advanced is the gateway to getting admission in IITs in the country. Every year, the exam was conducted by different IIT, this year it was IIT Roorkee. Students who had achieved the required cut off in the JEE Mains were only allowed to sit for the JEE Advanced exam.