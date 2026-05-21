JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet today at jeeadv.ac.in

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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will make the copy of candidate responses for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 available on the official website today, May 21, at 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for JEE Advanced 2026 on May 17 will be able to access their recorded responses by logging in at JEE Advanced official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will have to use their registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number. The JEE Advanced questions papers were released a day after the exam was held.
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Candidates can download the response sheet by visiting the official portal and clicking on the response sheet link activated on the homepage. After entering the required login credentials, the response document will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and save a copy for future reference, especially for comparing their marked responses with the provisional answer key once it is released.
The response sheet will contain the answers marked by candidates during both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2026. The release of the response sheets will allow candidates to review the answers they submitted during the examination and estimate their probable scores ahead of the publication of the provisional answer key.
According to the official schedule released by IIT Roorkee, the provisional answer keys for JEE Advanced 2026 will be displayed online on May 25 at 10 am. After the answer keys are published, candidates will also get an opportunity to submit feedback and raise objections against any answer they find incorrect. The objection window will remain open from May 25 to May 26 till 5 pm.
The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2026 results are scheduled to be released on June 1 at 10 am. Following the declaration of results, qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other participating institutes.
This year’s examination was organised by IIT Roorkee. Paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 took place from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on May 17. Appearing in both papers was mandatory for all candidates.