JEE Advanced 2026 response sheet today at jeeadv.ac.in

The provisional answer keys for JEE Advanced 2026 will be displayed online on May 25 at 10 am (Express photo by Partha Paul/ representative)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will make the copy of candidate responses for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 available on the official website today, May 21, at 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for JEE Advanced 2026 on May 17 will be able to access their recorded responses by logging in at JEE Advanced official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will have to use their registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number. The JEE Advanced questions papers were released a day after the exam was held.

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Candidates can download the response sheet by visiting the official portal and clicking on the response sheet link activated on the homepage. After entering the required login credentials, the response document will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and save a copy for future reference, especially for comparing their marked responses with the provisional answer key once it is released.