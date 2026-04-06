JEE Advanced 2026: Registration process for foreign, OCI/ PIO candidates starts at jeeadv.ac.in

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The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has started the JEE Advanced 2026 registration process for the Foreign National and OCI/PIO (F) candidates. This year, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will be conducted on May 17. The registration process will be carried out through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.
Candidates who complete the registration process must pay the application fee by May 4, 2026, to confirm their candidature.
This registration process is separate from that of Indian candidates and is specifically meant for foreign nationals and those OCI/PIO candidates who fall under the foreign category (OCI/PIO-F).
Unlike Indian applicants, foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates can directly register for JEE (Advanced) without necessarily qualifying for JEE (Main), subject to eligibility conditions laid down in the information brochure.
The application process is conducted entirely online through the official portal. Candidates are required to fill out a direct registration form, providing key details such as personal information, nationality, passport or OCI/PIO credentials, and academic records. Supporting documents must also be uploaded during the application stage.
As per official guidelines, OCI/PIO candidates are classified into different categories based on when they obtained their cards. Those applying under the OCI/PIO (F) category will be treated at par with foreign nationals and will be eligible only for foreign supernumerary seats in IITs. They are not entitled to the reservation benefits available to Indian candidates.
The registration fee varies depending on the country of residence. Candidates from SAARC countries and non-SAARC countries have different fee structures.
The admit cards will be available for download from May 11 to May 17, 2026.
The online registration for JEE Advanced 2026 will open on April 23 and close on May 2 for candidates who qualify for the JEE Main 2026. The JEE Advanced 2026 final answer key and results will be declared on June 1.