JEE Advanced 2026: Registration process for foreign, OCI/ PIO candidates starts at jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE Advanced 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 17. (Express photo/ representational)

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has started the JEE Advanced 2026 registration process for the Foreign National and OCI/PIO (F) candidates. This year, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will be conducted on May 17. The registration process will be carried out through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who complete the registration process must pay the application fee by May 4, 2026, to confirm their candidature.

This registration process is separate from that of Indian candidates and is specifically meant for foreign nationals and those OCI/PIO candidates who fall under the foreign category (OCI/PIO-F).

JEE Main 2026 Rank Predictor