New BTech programmes at IITs: What students should know before JoSAA choice-filling

For decades, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) dream for lakhs of engineering aspirants has revolved around a rigid, predictable set of choices: Computer Science, Electrical, Mechanical, or Civil Engineering. Year after year, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) portals see a mad scramble for these legacy branches.

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However, a deep dive into the institutional data and seat matrices from the last three admission cycles reveals a radical transformation inside the country’s tech campuses. Driven by national priorities like the India Semiconductor Mission, the emergence of quantum computing models, and a need for tech-driven healthcare, the IITs have rapidly introduced a fleet of new undergraduate courses.

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Many of these paths remain entirely under the radar of aspirants and parents, who often rely on coaching institute booklets. From engineering physics tailored for quantum computing to digital agriculture, these courses are dismantling traditional departmental silos.

If you are a JEE Advanced qualifier mapping your preferences, here are some of the new programmes you probably did not know existed, categorised by their respective campuses.

IIT Madras Courses

B.Tech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM)

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Managed by the Department of Applied Mechanics, this programme focuses heavily on digital twins, high-performance computing (HPC) simulations, and AI integration. Students are trained to use advanced mathematical code to predict how materials and structures behave under extreme physical stress before a single physical prototype is ever built.

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B.Tech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME)

This newly introduced branch targets the medical device industry. The curriculum heavily covers wearable health sensors, AI-driven diagnostic imaging technology, and neural engineering, preparing students for deep-tech medical research.

BS programme in Data Science & Applications

IIT Madras has opened direct admission for its four‑year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Data Science and Applications for candidates who cleared JEE Advanced 2026. Applications must be submitted by May 31, 2026, through the official IIT Madras portal.

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The BS programme, as stated on the website, is structured to provide flexibility and accessibility, as learners can exit at different stages with a diploma, a BSc degree, or continue to complete the full BS degree. The curriculum emphasises programming, data science, and applied learning, preparing graduates for both higher studies and industry roles.

BTech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM)

This programme integrates computational methods, including machine learning, data science, and high-performance computing, with foundational training in solid and fluid mechanics, electrical engineering, material science, and dynamics. The Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering states the programme is designed for digital engineering careers where physical systems converge with computational tools and AI.

Students can upgrade to a five-year Dual Degree through the institute’s Interdisciplinary Dual Degree programmes in Computational Engineering or Complex Systems and Dynamics, mentions the press release from IIT Madras.

IIT Delhi Courses

BS in Chemistry (with AI-ML Application Focus)

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This 4-year Bachelor of Science degree mandates that 30% of its curriculum cover computational data tools. Students don’t just study molecular structures in test tubes; they deploy Machine Learning models and algorithms to simulate chemical reactions and accelerate discovery pipelines for new pharmaceutical drugs.

B.Tech in Energy Engineering (Abu Dhabi Campus)

Launched at IIT Delhi’s global offshore outpost, this programme addresses the global transition away from fossil fuels. It comprehensively covers microgrid architecture, smart utility systems, solar thermal harvesting, and the structural design of green hydrogen grids.

BTech in Design

This programme starts from the academic year 2025–26. The Department of Design’s programme page states it is a four-year programme with an intake of 20 students. Admission requires both JEE Advanced ranking and qualification in UCEED, the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design.

The curriculum covers design thinking, research methods for analysing socio-technical systems, communication, and teamwork. This IIT Delhi programme has a focus on product design and is listed as separate from the institute’s existing B.Des programme, which the Department of Design has offered since 1994.

IIT Hyderabad

B.Tech in IC Design and Technology

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This programme bypasses general electronics to focus exclusively on chip manufacturing. Students spend their semesters learning hardware description languages, electronic design automation (EDA) tools, and the physics of cleanroom silicon fabrication.

B.Tech in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics

It focuses on the processing of massive genomic sequences, synthetic biology, and molecular modelling, effectively training the next generation of computational biologists.

B.Tech in Biomedical Engineering (BME)

IIT Hyderabad’s Department of Biomedical Engineering has launched a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme in Biomedical Engineering. The programme is for young, enthusiastic minds who are interested in healthcare.

The programme combines foundations in core areas such as medical instrumentation and systems biology with a wide range of electives that allow students to specialise in cutting-edge domains including healthcare data analytics, 3D bio-printing, medical optics and imaging, nanomedicine, neurotechnology, biomechanics, neuromorphic engineering, and medical data modelling and simulation. By blending interdisciplinary learning with advanced technology.

BTech in Artificial Intelligence

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The Department of Artificial Intelligence at IIT Hyderabad states that the department offers BTech, MTech, and PhD programmes. The official BTech programme page lists it as a standalone degree in Artificial Intelligence available through JEE Advanced and JoSAA. The curriculum is rooted in programming, mathematical foundations, and cutting-edge AI applications, and students explore domains including autonomous systems, healthcare technologies, natural language processing, and computer vision.

The programme structure, listed on the official BTech Curriculum page, includes department electives across baskets in machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, NLP, and AI ethics. BTech students can also pursue a semester-long internship of six months in their seventh semester.

IIT Mandi

Bachelor of Technology in Materials Science and Engineering

This course is designed to prepare students for emerging sectors such as semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, energy materials, and nanotechnology.

Bachelor of Technology in General Engineering

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It is an interdisciplinary undergraduate programme that allows students to build expertise across multiple engineering domains before specialising in areas such as AI & Robotics, Mechatronics & AI, and Communications Technology.

Bachelor of Technology in Microelectronics & VLSI

A specialised undergraduate programme focused on semiconductor devices, integrated circuit design, chip fabrication, embedded systems, and VLSI technologies, preparing students for careers in the semiconductor and electronics industries.

MBA in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

Combines management education with AI, machine learning, analytics, and data-driven decision-making.

IIT Indore

B.Tech in Space Sciences and Engineering

This programme bypasses traditional aerospace structures to focus on the cosmos. Undergraduates study orbital mechanics, satellite payload instrumentation, space weather patterns, and the engineering of advanced imaging telescopes.

IIT Ropar

B.Tech in Digital Agriculture

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This programme aims to modernise precision farming through data nodes. The syllabus is packed with engineering components like IoT sensors for soil health, drone technology for crop monitoring, and remote sensing analytics.

IIT Patna

B.Tech in Cyber Security

IIT Patna launched this dedicated programme to move beyond standard software engineering. The core focuses heavily on advanced cryptography, secure code development, network defence algorithms, and cloud security frameworks.

IIT Bombay

BTech in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR)

The Department of IEOR at IIT Bombay states on its official programme page that the first batch was admitted in June/July 2024. The department describes IEOR as a combination of applied mathematics, computing, technology, and management aimed at solving real-world problems through decision models.

The core curriculum covers probability and statistics, optimisation, data structures and algorithms, control systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, stochastic processes, simulation, logistics and supply chain. The IEOR department’s FAQ page clarifies that IEOR started at IIT Bombay as an interdisciplinary programme in 1976, offering Master’s and Doctoral degrees.

The BTech was a new addition in 2024 when the programme was also elevated to a full department. The sanctioned intake is approximately 36 seats.

Digital Science and Business Management

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai will soon roll out its first 4-year bachelor’s degree programme in Digital Science and Business Management this year in collaboration with the IIT Bombay and industry partners. This programme brings together Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, the Internet of Things, and Robotics, integrated with the pillars of management: operations, marketing, finance, and manufacturing.

Students filling choices in JoSAA should check the official JoSAA seat matrix at josaa.nic.in for the exact programme codes, seat counts by category, and opening and closing ranks from previous rounds. Since most of these programmes are new or recently added, the past year cutoff data is limited, which makes predicting closing ranks harder. Students are advised to verify current programme codes directly on the JoSAA portal before submitting their choices.