JEE Advanced 2026 ahead: Experts explain rise in JEE Main cut-off, share preparation tips for May 17 exam

With the JEE Advanced 2026 exam just two days away, the focus has now shifted from qualifying for the test to performance strategy. However, a slight rise in the qualifying cut-off percentile in JEE Main this year has also drawn attention among aspirants.

This year, over 15.3 lakh students took JEE Main, compared to around 14 lakh last year. Since only about 2.5 lakh candidates across categories qualify for JEE Advanced, the percentile required to be in that pool rises as participation increases. The general category cut-off has inched up to around 93.4 percentile from about 93.1 last year.

What this means for JEE Advanced aspirants

According to Amit Aahuja, head of the JEE counselling division at Allen Career Institute, Kota, suggests that aspirants should work with a clear attempt plan rather than trying to maximise attempts. “Students should focus on questions they can solve accurately, avoid negative marking, and build a strategy based on their strengths,” he said. Based on past trends, he noted that scoring around 100–120 marks in JEE Main has typically been sufficient for general category candidates to qualify, but JEE Advanced requires a much higher level of preparation.