JEE Advanced Exam 2026 LIVE Updates: Paper 1 begins at 9 AM, entry to exam centre starts

JEE Advanced 2026 Live: Reporting time, exam analysis, feedback

JEE Advanced Exam 2026 LIVE Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 will be held today, May 17, for Paper 1 and Paper 2 for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). While Paper 1 will be conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, Paper 2 will take place in the afternoon between 2.30 pm to 5,30 pm. Candidates will have to appear for both papers.

Ahead of the examination, the exam conducting body – IIT Roorkee – have issued a detailed set of guidelines and restrictions for candidates. Students have been barred from carrying electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smart watches, bluetooth devices, earphones, calculators and electronic pens inside the examination centres. Printed or handwritten papers, wallets, handbags, metallic ornaments and geometry boxes are also prohibited.

Story continues below this ad Candidates have been advised to wear light clothes and open footwear like sandals or chappals to facilitate frisking procedures. Those wearing articles of faith have been asked to report early for security checks. Read More | JEE Advanced 2026: Experts explain rise in JEE Main cut-off, share preparation tips Candidates must carry their own pen, pencil and eraser, while a transparent water bottle is permitted. Extensive frisking through physical checks and metal detectors will be conducted before entry into the test centres. During the examination, candidates will be provided with a scribble pad for rough work, which must be returned to the invigilator before leaving the hall. IIT Roorkee had released the admit cards for the exam on May 11, 2026. It contains details about the candidates, their exam centre, reporting time and documents to carry. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted to admit students in IITs in the country. Last year the exam was organised by IIT Kanpur on May 18 and the result was announced on June 2. The pass rate for girls was at a high score of 22.7 per cent. From the total 41,337 girls who had appeared for the exam, 9,404 qualified the test. As many as 1,39,085 male candidates took the exam and 44,974 qualified. Live Updates May 17, 2026 08:18 AM IST EE Advanced Exam 2026 LIVE Updates: Who is conducting the exam? This year, IIT Roorkee is conducting the JEE Advanced exam for 2.5 lakh students who are shortlisted based on JEE Main 2026 session May 17, 2026 08:17 AM IST EE Advanced Exam 2026 LIVE Updates: When will exam begin ? The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 will be held today, May 17, for Paper 1 and Paper 2 for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). While Paper 1 will be conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, Paper 2 will take place in the afternoon between 2.30 pm to 5,30 pm. After the result has been announced, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will organise counselling for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutions.

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