JEE Advanced 2026: IITs host open house for qualifiers; check complete dates

With the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results announced on May 31, all the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are organising Open Houses for prospective students. Students who have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2026 and are intending to register for JoSAA counselling for admission to the IITs can attend the Open House to get an idea of the institute and life in the IIT.

At the IIT Open House, most IITs offer a campus tour and provide opportunities for interaction with deans, directors, and current students. The prospective students can also clarify their doubts about the programmes in the IIT and associated branches, and also understand the academic and career prospects in various disciplines. To get the registration link, students can visit josaa.nic.in/open-house and check accordingly.