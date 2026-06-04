JEE Advanced 2026: IITs host open house for qualifiers; check complete dates

With the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results announced on May 31, all the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are organising Open Houses for prospective students. Students who have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2026 and are intending to register for JoSAA counselling for admission to the IITs can attend the Open House to get an idea of the institute and life in the IIT.
At the IIT Open House, most IITs offer a campus tour and provide opportunities for interaction with deans, directors, and current students. The prospective students can also clarify their doubts about the programmes in the IIT and associated branches, and also understand the academic and career prospects in various disciplines. To get the registration link, students can visit josaa.nic.in/open-house and check accordingly.
|Institutes
|Date(s)
|Mode
|IIT Bhubaneswar
|June 9, 10 am onwards
|Hybrid
|IIT Bombay
|June 7, 10 am onwards
|Online
|IIT Mandi
|June 7, 11 am onwards
|Online
|IIT Delhi
|June 5–7, 6 pm onwards
|Hybrid
|IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi
|June 4–11
|Hybrid
|IIT Indore
|June 7, 2 pm onwards
|Hybrid
|IIT Madras
|June 2–7
|Hybrid
|IIT Gandhinagar
|June 5, 3.30 pm
|Online
|IIT Patna
|June 5, 11 am
|Online
|IIT Ropar
|June 5, 3 PM
|Online
|IIT Guwahati
|June 6, 10 AM IST
|Online
|IIT Tirupati
|June 6, 10.00 AM
|Hybrid
|IIT Jammu
|June 6, 10: 30 am
|Online
|IIT Dharwad
|June 6, 10: 30 am
|Hybrid
|IIT Jodhpur
|June 4, 11 am onwards
|Online
|IIT Goa
|June 4
|Online
|IIT Kanpur
|June 9, 10 am onwards
|Online
|IIT Kharagpur
|June 10, 10 am onwards
|Online
|IIT Bhilai
|June 9, 11 am
|Online
|IIT Palakkad
|June 9, 10 am
|Online
|IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|June 8, 11:15 AM
|Online
|IISc
|11 June 2026 at 10 AM
|Online
The objective of the Open House is to help JEE Advanced 2026 qualifiers make informed decisions by helping them understand the academics, research, extra- and co-curricular activities, and campus life. Through these sessions, the Institute also aims to address questions related to course structures, hostel life, career prospects, research exposure and international collaborations.
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While most IITs are doing it online, several others are doing it in hybrid mode – a mix of online and offline. The registration link is available on the respective IIT’s official website. The YouTube links of the IITs will also stream the Open House on the day of the event.