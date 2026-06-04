JEE Advanced 2026: IITs host open house for qualifiers; check complete dates

Students who have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2026 and are intending to register for JoSAA counselling for admission to the IITs can attend the Open House

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 4, 2026 04:09 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2026: IITs host open house for qualifiers; check complete datesAt the IIT Open House, most IITs offer a campus tour and provide opportunities for interaction with deans, directors, and current students. (Image: AI Generated)
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With the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results announced on May 31, all the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are organising Open Houses for prospective students. Students who have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2026 and are intending to register for JoSAA counselling for admission to the IITs can attend the Open House to get an idea of the institute and life in the IIT.

At the IIT Open House, most IITs offer a campus tour and provide opportunities for interaction with deans, directors, and current students. The prospective students can also clarify their doubts about the programmes in the IIT and associated branches, and also understand the academic and career prospects in various disciplines. To get the registration link, students can visit josaa.nic.in/open-house and check accordingly.

Institutes Date(s) Mode
IIT Bhubaneswar June 9, 10 am onwards Hybrid
IIT Bombay June 7, 10 am onwards Online
IIT Mandi June 7, 11 am onwards Online
IIT Delhi June 5–7, 6 pm onwards Hybrid
IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi June 4–11 Hybrid
IIT Indore June 7, 2 pm onwards Hybrid
IIT Madras June 2–7 Hybrid
IIT Gandhinagar June 5, 3.30 pm Online
IIT Patna June 5, 11 am Online
IIT Ropar June 5, 3 PM Online
IIT Guwahati June 6, 10 AM IST Online
IIT Tirupati June 6, 10.00 AM Hybrid
IIT Jammu June 6, 10: 30 am Online
IIT Dharwad June 6, 10: 30 am Hybrid
IIT Jodhpur June 4, 11 am onwards Online
IIT Goa June 4 Online
IIT Kanpur June 9, 10 am onwards Online
IIT Kharagpur June 10, 10 am onwards Online
IIT Bhilai June 9, 11 am Online
IIT Palakkad June 9, 10 am Online
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad June 8, 11:15 AM Online
IISc 11 June 2026 at 10 AM Online

The objective of the Open House is to help JEE Advanced 2026 qualifiers make informed decisions by helping them understand the academics, research, extra- and co-curricular activities, and campus life. Through these sessions, the Institute also aims to address questions related to course structures, hostel life, career prospects, research exposure and international collaborations.

Read | For the first time, over 10,000 girls qualify for IITs, highest pass rate on record

While most IITs are doing it online, several others are doing it in hybrid mode – a mix of online and offline. The registration link is available on the respective IIT’s official website. The YouTube links of the IITs will also stream the Open House on the day of the event.

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