Half of SC candidates qualify JEE Advanced 2026 as women hit a 6-year high

The latest JEE Advanced results show a noticeable shift in who is making it through the exam. The number of SC candidates qualifying rose from 12,499 last year to 15,856 in 2026, while the number of ST qualifiers increased from 5,008 to 6,379 — a rise of about 27 per cent in both categories.

Women, too, recorded a 23.4 per cent qualification rate, the highest in the six years covered by the Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) report released by IIT Roorkee. The overall pool, meanwhile, grew only marginally, from 54,378 qualifiers to 56,880.

The sharper change, therefore, was not in the size of the qualifying pool, but in who made it into it.

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A total of 1,87,389 candidates registered this year in JEE Advanced, against 1,87,223 in last year. Of them, 1,79,694 appeared for both papers, compared with 1,80,422 last year. Qualifiers rose about 4.6 per cent, lifting the share of those who appeared and qualified from 30.1 per cent to 31.7 per cent.

Qualification rate by category

Category 2025 2026 Change (%) SC 40.41% 50.16% +9.8 ST 33.99% 42.14% +8.1 General 43.0% 39.8% −3.2 OBC-NCL 18.2% 17.5% −0.7 Women – 23.4% Six-year high

Source: JIC reports 2025, 2026

Half of SC candidates made the cut

The SC qualification rate rose 9.8 percentage points to 50.16 per cent, from 40.41 per cent in the previous session. For ST candidates, it climbed 8.1 points to 42.14 per cent from 33.99 per cent. Put simply, about one in every two registered SC candidates qualified this year, compared with roughly two in five last year. Among ST candidates, more than two in five qualified, up from one in three.

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The headcount tells the same story. SC qualifiers grew by 3,357 and ST qualifiers by 1,371. That is nearly six times faster than the overall rise. Together, they make up 22,235 of the 56,880 qualifiers, nearly 39 per cent of the total. A year ago, that share was about 32 per cent.

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Not every group moved up. The general category rate fell 3.2 points to 39.8 per cent, and OBC-NCL candidates slipped 0.7 points to 17.5 per cent. This means both SC and ST rates now sit above the general category figure, which is a notable change.

Women enrolment reaches new high

In 2026, 43,112 women registered for JEE Advanced. Of them, 40,562 appeared in both papers and 10,107 qualified. That works out to 23.4 per cent of registered women, the best rate in six years, and about 24.9 per cent of those who appeared. Women now make up nearly 18 per cent of all qualifiers. At the very top, the leading woman candidate scored 280 marks, with 101 in Mathematics, 86 in Physics and 93 in Chemistry, to secure All India Rank 77.

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Women in IITs: A 10-year overview

Year Registered Qualified and selected 2016 29,983 4,570 – 2018 33,811 4,179 800 supernumerary seats; 15.34% admitted vs 14% target 2026 43,112 10,107 3,814 female-only seats; 20.22% share

Source: JIC reports – 2016, 2018, 2026

A decade back, the picture looks different. In 2026, 29,983 women registered and 4,570 qualified, a rate of about 15 per cent. Ten years later, registrations are up by nearly 44 per cent, but qualifiers have more than doubled, rising by about 121 per cent. The 2026 rate is about eight points higher than in 2016. Women are not only turning up in larger numbers. A bigger share of them is clearing the bar.

Admissions tell a similar tale. In 2018, the IITs created 800 supernumerary seats for women. That year, women made up about 15.34 per cent of admitted candidates, above the 14 per cent target. In last year’s JEE Advanced, 3,633 female-only seats were allotted and 31 women got in through the gender-neutral pool, taking women’s share to 20.15 per cent of 18,188 seats. In 2026, 3,814 female-only seats were allotted and 37 women entered through the gender-neutral pool. The share is 20.22per cent, of 18,861.