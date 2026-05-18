JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee issues question papers at jeeadv.ac.in

Under the important announcement section, students will be able to download the PDF of the question papers.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has released the question papers for JEE Advanced. Students can download the question paper from the official website–jeeadv.ac.in. Under the important announcement section, students will be able to download the PDF of the question papers. Aspirants will not need to enter their application number or date of birth to access or download the JEE Advanced question paper. The exam was conducted on May 17. While Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, Paper 2 took place in the afternoon between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Analysis

As per students and teachers, the JEE Advanced paper one was moderate to highly challenging, with Mathematics proving to be the longest and toughest, while Physics required deep conceptual clarity, and Chemistry was tricky and tough. On the other hand, paper two is highly conceptual and time‑intensive, particularly in Mathematics, which was described as very tough. For more information on JEE Advanced 2026, results, and toppers, the aspirants can check IE Education.