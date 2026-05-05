JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee extends the registration deadline for eligible students at jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has extended the registration deadline for the JEE Advanced 2026 session. All the eligible students can now register and pay the application fees until 11:59 pm on May 5, 2026 (Tuesday). The Institute advised students eligible for JEE Advanced 2026 to complete their registration, including payment of fees, at the earliest. It is important to note that registration will be considered complete only after the fee payment is completed. Candidates are encouraged not to wait until the last minute.

The Advanced 2026 exam will be held on May 17. To complete the Advanced application process, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee – Rs 3,200 for general category candidates, and Rs 1,600 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.