JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee extends the registration deadline for eligible students at jeeadv.ac.in.

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The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has extended the registration deadline for the JEE Advanced 2026 session. All the eligible students can now register and pay the application fees until 11:59 pm on May 5, 2026 (Tuesday). The Institute advised students eligible for JEE Advanced 2026 to complete their registration, including payment of fees, at the earliest. It is important to note that registration will be considered complete only after the fee payment is completed. Candidates are encouraged not to wait until the last minute.
The Advanced 2026 exam will be held on May 17. To complete the Advanced application process, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee – Rs 3,200 for general category candidates, and Rs 1,600 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.
Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the JEE Advanced 2026 registration link
Step 3: Log in using JEE Main credentials
Step 4: Fill in the required details
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page
Step 7: Keep a printout for future reference
Indian nationals (including OCI/PIO (I)) must fulfil each of the following five criteria for appearing in Advanced 2026:
1. Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in the BE/ BTech paper of JEE Main 2026.
2. Should be born on or after October 1, 2001. Five years of relaxation is given to SC, ST and PWD candidates.
3. A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.
4. Should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2025 or 2026.
5. Should NOT have accepted admission at any of the IITs earlier.
Applicants are required to upload a Class 10 certificate that includes their date of birth, or alternatively, a birth certificate as proof of age. They must also submit a Class 12 or equivalent certificate if they first appeared for the examination in 2025 or 2026, or if their board announced the Class 12 results for the 2023-24 academic session on or after June 18. If a Class 12 marksheet for 2026 is available, it must be uploaded as well.
Additionally, candidates whose name differs from the one on their Class 10 certificate must provide a gazette notification that reflects the name change. Furthermore, applicants must upload a caste certificate if applicable.