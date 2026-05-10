JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Madras offers direct admissions for its 4-year BS programme in Data Science & Applications

Candidates are required to complete the process through the official IIT Madras portal, where registration, document uploads, and final submission must be completed online.

IIT Madras has opened direct admission for its four‑year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Data Science and Applications for candidates who cleared JEE Advanced 2026. Applications must be submitted by May 31, 2026, through the official IIT Madras portal.

Candidates are required to complete the process through the official IIT Madras portal, where registration, document uploads, and final submission must be completed online.

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The BS programme, as stated on the website, is structured to provide flexibility and accessibility, as learners can exit at different stages with a diploma, a BSc degree, or continue to complete the full BS degree. The curriculum emphasises programming, data science, and applied learning, preparing graduates for both higher studies and industry roles.