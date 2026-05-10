JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Madras offers direct admissions for its 4-year BS programme in Data Science & Applications

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IIT Madras has opened direct admission for its four‑year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Data Science and Applications for candidates who cleared JEE Advanced 2026. Applications must be submitted by May 31, 2026, through the official IIT Madras portal.
Candidates are required to complete the process through the official IIT Madras portal, where registration, document uploads, and final submission must be completed online.
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The BS programme, as stated on the website, is structured to provide flexibility and accessibility, as learners can exit at different stages with a diploma, a BSc degree, or continue to complete the full BS degree. The curriculum emphasises programming, data science, and applied learning, preparing graduates for both higher studies and industry roles.
For JEE Advanced 2026 qualifiers, the admission process is straightforward. Applicants must register with a valid email ID and mobile number, verify their details, fill in the application form with personal and academic information, upload required documents such as photographs and certificates, and complete the fee payment if applicable. Once submitted, candidates are advised to download the confirmation page for future reference. The applications for the JEE Advanced are over with the exam on May 17.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has introduced three new BTech programmes for the 2026 academic session. The three programmes are BTech in Materials Science and Engineering, BTech in Mechanics and Computing, and BTech in Aerospace Engineering. Admissions to these programmes will be through Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) marks and Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling.
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IISc Bangalore has been offering two undergraduate programmes – Bachelor of Science (Research) and BTech (Mathematics and Computing). The Institute has been admitting students to its BTech (Mathematics and Computing) through JEE Advanced scores using the IISc admission portal.