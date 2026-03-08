JEE Advanced 2026: Exam on May 17; application starts on April 23

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the complete schedule for JEE Advanced 2026, with the examination set for May 17, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions on the same day — Paper 1 from 9 am to noon 12 pm, and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Appearing in both papers is mandatory; candidates who skip either paper will not be considered for the merit list.
Registration for Indian nationals will open on April 23 and close on May 2, 2026. Foreign nationals can begin applying earlier, from April 6. The entire application process will be conducted online through the official portal at jeeadv.ac.in.
Admit cards will be available for download from May 11 to May 17, 2026. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre — soft copies will not be accepted.
Only candidates ranked among the top 2,50,000 in JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 (BE/BTech), irrespective of category, are eligible to register for JEE Advanced. Additionally, candidates can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in consecutive years, and must have appeared for Class 12 for the first time in either 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Those previously admitted to any IIT are not eligible.
IIT Roorkee will release candidate response sheets on May 21, followed by a provisional answer key on May 25. Candidates can raise objections between May 25 and 26, after which a final answer key will be published on June 1, 2026.
Results will be declared on June 1, 2026, by 10 am, and JoSAA counselling for admission into IITs will commence the following day, June 2.
While the syllabus — covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics at Class 11–12 level — remains consistent, the marking scheme, marks distribution, and number of questions are disclosed to candidates only on exam day, adding an unpredictability that is a hallmark of the test. With JEE Main Session 2 concluding on April 9, candidates will have roughly five and a half weeks to prepare exclusively for JEE Advanced before the May 17 examination.