JEE Advanced 2026: Exam on May 17; application starts on April 23

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the complete schedule for JEE Advanced 2026, with the examination set for May 17, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions on the same day — Paper 1 from 9 am to noon 12 pm, and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Appearing in both papers is mandatory; candidates who skip either paper will not be considered for the merit list.

Registration for Indian nationals will open on April 23 and close on May 2, 2026. Foreign nationals can begin applying earlier, from April 6. The entire application process will be conducted online through the official portal at jeeadv.ac.in.