JEE Advanced 2026: Check exam day guidelines, reporting time, items to carry

JEE Advanced Exam 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will conduct the JEE Advanced 2026 exam on Sunday, May 17, in two shifts across centres in India. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid original photo ID and two passport sized photographs to the examination centre. Entry without these documents will not be permitted.

The admit card, which was released on May 11, contains important details including candidate name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam centre, reporting time and exam-day instructions. Candidates must ensure that all details are correct. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact the organising institute. Those who have not downloaded their admit card can access it at jeeadv.ac.in till May 17, 2:30 pm.