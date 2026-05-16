JEE Advanced 2026: Check exam day guidelines, reporting time, items to carry

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JEE Advanced Exam 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will conduct the JEE Advanced 2026 exam on Sunday, May 17, in two shifts across centres in India. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid original photo ID and two passport sized photographs to the examination centre. Entry without these documents will not be permitted.
The admit card, which was released on May 11, contains important details including candidate name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam centre, reporting time and exam-day instructions. Candidates must ensure that all details are correct. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact the organising institute. Those who have not downloaded their admit card can access it at jeeadv.ac.in till May 17, 2:30 pm.
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Students are advised to report to the JEE Advanced exam centre well before the gate closing time to avoid last-minute rush and verification delays. Biometric verification and frisking will be conducted at the venue. They should carefully check the reporting time and centre address mentioned on the admit card and plan their travel accordingly, especially those appearing at centres outside their city.
Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. One hour extra will be given to the PwD candidates. The question paper will be set in both English and Hindi, and candidates will be able to switch between the languages while giving the exam. Students will be awarded four marks for each right answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong response.
Electronic devices including mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, calculators and earphones are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Candidates are also not allowed to carry study material, written notes, wallets or bags. Only essential items such as transparent water bottle, admit card, photo ID and passport sized photographs will be permitted as per instructions issued by the authorities.
– Pens
– Pencils
– Drinking water in transparent bottle
– Downloaded admit card
– Original photo identity card
– Watches
– Mobile phones
– Bluetooth devices
– Earphones
– Microphones
– Pagers
– Health bands
– Any other electronic gadgets
– Any printed, blank or hand written paper
– Log tables
– Writing pads
– Scales
– Eraser
– Geometry
– Pencil-boxes
– Pouches
– Calculators
– Pen drives
– Electronic pens
– Scanner
– Wallets
– Handbags
– Camera
– Goggles
– Similar such items
Candidates are advised not to wear charm or taweez. JEE Advanced aspirants should also not wear items containing metals such as ring, bracelet, earrings, nose pin, chain or necklace, pendant, badge, brooch, clothes with big buttons. They are also advised to wear open footwear like chappals and sandals.