JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Analysis: Difficulty ‘moderate to highly’ challenging with Physics requiring conceptual clarity

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has concluded the paper one for the JEE Advanced 2026.

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has concluded the paper one for the JEE Advanced 2026. As per students and teachers, the JEE Advanced paper one was moderate to highly challenging, with Mathematics proving to be the longest and toughest, while Physics required deep conceptual clarity, and Chemistry was tricky and tough.

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam LIVE Updates

The paper pattern comprised 4 SCQs, 4 MCQs, 4 Matrix‑match, and 4 Integer‑type questions, with no negative marking for integer‑type, and -1 mark deduction for MCQ, SCQ, and Matrix‑match questions.

JEE Advanced 2026: Section-wise analysis

According to Dr Saurabh Kumar, CEO and Founder of Shiksha Nation, the Physics section was difficult and lengthy, featuring multi‑concept problems from Modern Physics (photoelectric effect, radioactive decay), Current Electricity (conceptual and numerical mix), Electrostatics (capacitor‑based), Magnetism and EMI (induced current and application‑based), and Rotation, which was particularly tough.