JEE Advanced 2026: Category-wise expected cut off

It varies annually and is influenced by factors such as exam difficulty, number of candidates, and seat availability. (Image: AI Generated)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has concluded the JEE Advanced 2026 exam for both papers on May 17. The Institute has also issued the question papers on the official website. While Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, Paper 2 took place in the afternoon between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. For more information on JEE Advanced 2026, results, and toppers, the aspirants can check IE Education.

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Analysis

As per students and teachers, the JEE Advanced paper 1 was moderate to highly challenging, with Mathematics proving to be the longest and toughest, while Physics required deep conceptual clarity, and Chemistry was tricky and tough.