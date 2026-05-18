JEE Advanced 2026: Category-wise expected cut off

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The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has concluded the JEE Advanced 2026 exam for both papers on May 17. The Institute has also issued the question papers on the official website. While Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, Paper 2 took place in the afternoon between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. For more information on JEE Advanced 2026, results, and toppers, the aspirants can check IE Education.
JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Analysis
As per students and teachers, the JEE Advanced paper 1 was moderate to highly challenging, with Mathematics proving to be the longest and toughest, while Physics required deep conceptual clarity, and Chemistry was tricky and tough.
JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here
On the other hand, paper two is highly conceptual and time‑intensive, particularly in Mathematics, which was described as very tough. This response from the students and educators will affect the cut-off of JEE Advanced.
Allen’s figures show the minimum overall mark percentages, indicating the baseline scores students must achieve to qualify, while PhysicsWallah’s percentile-based predictions reflect the relative performance required among test-takers.
|Category
|Allen – Minimum Overall Marks %
|Physics Wallah – Expected Qualifying Percentile
|General
|20.60%
|93.2 – 94.1
|OBC-NCL
|18.50%
|79 – 80
|GEN-EWS
|18.50%
|81 – 82
|SC
|10.30%
|60 – 62
|ST
|10.30%
|47 – 49
|PwD
|10.30%
|0.001 – 1
For the General category, Allen’s 20.6 per cent minimum contrasts sharply with PW’s 93–94 percentile range, underscoring how competitive the exam remains for top ranks. The GEN-EWS and OBC-NCL categories show moderate relaxation, with Allen pegging both at 18.5 per cent and PW expecting percentiles around 79–82.
In the SC and ST categories, Allen’s uniform 10.3 per cent, while PW’s higher percentile ranges (60–62 for SC and 47–49 for ST) suggest improved performance trends among these groups. The PwD category stands out with Allen’s 10.3% versus PW’s near-zero percentile.
The JEE Advanced cut-off represents the minimum score candidates must achieve to be included in the overall rank list and qualify for admission to undergraduate programmes at IITs. It varies annually and is influenced by factors such as exam difficulty, number of candidates, and seat availability.
The cut‑off is announced after results are declared, with each IIT determining its own course‑specific thresholds during JoSAA counselling. Admission benchmarks are displayed as opening and closing ranks, along with subject‑wise (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and aggregate percentage requirements that candidates must meet to secure a seat.