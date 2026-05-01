JEE Advanced 2026 application ends on May 2

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The application process for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2026 will end on May 2. Candidates yet to complete the registration online will be able to apply at the official website – jeeadv.ac.in by May 2, 11:59 pm. The last date for fee payment of candidates who have uploaded required documents is May 4. The JEE Advanced registration window opened on April 23. JEE Advanced 2026 will be held on May 17. The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is conducting JEE Advanced this year.
To complete the JEE Advanced application process, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee – Rs 3,200 for general category candidates, and Rs 1,600 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.
– Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
– Click on the JEE Advanced 2026 registration link
– Log in using JEE Main credentials
– Fill in the required details
– Pay the application fee
– Submit the form and download the confirmation page
– Keep a printout for future reference
IIT Roorkee has also made a link active to submit issues and queries relating to JEE Advanced 2026 application. The responses to the queries will be posted in the same page in due course of time, a statement on the website read.
Indian nationals (including OCI/PIO (I)) must fulfil each of the following five criteria for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2026:
1. Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/ BTech paper of JEE Main 2026.
2. Should be born on or after October 1, 2001. Five years relaxation is given to SC, ST and PWD candidates.
3. A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced maximum of two times in two consecutive years.
4. Should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2025 or 2026.
5. Should NOT have accepted admission at any of the IITs earlier.
Applicants must upload a Class 10 certificate if it contains the date of birth, or alternatively a birth certificate as proof of age. They are also required to submit a Class 12 or equivalent certificate if they first appeared for the examination in 2025 or 2026, or if their board declared the Class 12 results for the 2023–24 academic session on or after June 18, ߨ if the 2026 marksheet is available, it must be uploaded. Additionally, candidates whose name differs from that on their Class 10 certificate must provide a gazette notification reflecting the name change. Also, applicants will have to upload caste certificate, if applicable.