JEE Advanced 2026 application ends on May 2

The application process for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2026 will end on May 2. Candidates yet to complete the registration online will be able to apply at the official website – jeeadv.ac.in by May 2, 11:59 pm. The last date for fee payment of candidates who have uploaded required documents is May 4. The JEE Advanced registration window opened on April 23. JEE Advanced 2026 will be held on May 17. The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is conducting JEE Advanced this year.

To complete the JEE Advanced application process, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee – Rs 3,200 for general category candidates, and Rs 1,600 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.