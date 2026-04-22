JEE Advanced 2026 application begins on April 23; who can apply, checklist

JEE Advanced 2026: The application process for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2026 will begin on April 23 at 10 am. The exam this year will be conducted by Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee). Candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2026 will be able to complete their registration online by visiting the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced registration window will remain open until May 2, 2026. JEE Advanced 2026 exam date is May 17.

JEE Main 2026 Results Updates | Aditya Gupta | Kabeer Chhillar | Vishnu Sai Teja

To complete the application process, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee – Rs 3,200 for general category candidates, and Rs 1,600 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates. The last date to pay the application fee is May 4, 2026.

JEE Advanced 2026: Eligibility criteria

For Indian candidates, it is mandatory to be among the top 2,50,000 rank holders in the BE/ BTech paper of JEE Main 2026. However, international students are not required to appear for JEE Main and can directly apply for JEE Advanced, subject to fulfilling other eligibility conditions.

Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2001, with a five-year relaxation applicable for SC, ST, and PwD categories. Additionally, candidates can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. They must have appeared for their Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2025 or 2026, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Candidates who have already been admitted to any IIT under programmes listed in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority Business Rules 2025 are not eligible to apply.

Read More | IISc Bengaluru BTech admission via JEE Advanced 2026 ranks and JoSAA counselling

JEE Advanced 2026: Exam pattern

JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) and will consist of two compulsory papers —Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper will have three sections: physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The papers will be available in both English and Hindi. Each paper will have a duration of three hours, while PwD candidates opting for compensatory time will get four hours.

Story continues below this ad

JEE Advanced 2026: How to apply

– Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

– Click on the JEE Advanced 2026 registration link

– Log in using JEE Main credentials

– Fill in the required details

– Pay the application fee

– Submit the form and download the confirmation page

– Keep a printout for future reference

Read More | JEE Advanced 2026: Registration begins for foreign, OCI, PIO candidates

IIT Roorkee will next release the JEE Advanced 2026 admit cards. The admit card will be available for download from 5 pm on May 11, 2026, until 2:30 pm on May 17, 2026. It will include key details such as the candidate’s name, JEE Advanced roll number, JEE Main application number, photograph, date of birth, category, and signature. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details and report any discrepancies to the respective zonal IIT authorities immediately.

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026

Only those candidates who qualify in JEE Advanced 2026 will be eligible to apply for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). This test is conducted for admission to B.Arch programmes offered at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee.

Story continues below this ad

Read More | How AI is helping me prepare for JEE Advanced

The AAT will consist of a single paper of three hours, with PwD candidates receiving an additional one hour. The paper will be conducted only in English, and no separate admit card will be issued for the test. The registration process for AAT 2026 is scheduled to begin at 10 am on June 1, 2026.