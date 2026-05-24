JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: IIT Roorkee to release provisional keys on May 25

IIT Roorkee JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is scheduled to release the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2026 on May 25 at the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination will be able to check the provisional answer keys along with their recorded responses online.

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT-Roorkee releases response sheet

JEE Advanced 2026 was conducted on May 24 in two shifts across examination centres in India. Paper 1 was held in the morning session, while Paper 2 took place in the afternoon. The examination is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and only candidates who qualified JEE Main 2026 and met the prescribed cut-off were eligible to appear.

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Candidates can access the JEE Advanced 2026 answer key by visiting the official portal and logging in using their registration number, date of birth and registered mobile number. The institute is also expected to make candidate response sheets and recorded answers available alongside the answer keys.

ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee issues question papers at jeeadv.ac.in

The final result of JEE Advanced 2026 will be prepared on the basis of the revised final answer key after all challenges are reviewed. Candidates qualifying the examination will become eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling process for admissions to IITs and other participating engineering institutes across the country.

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