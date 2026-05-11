JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card Released: Download at jeeadv.ac.in

IIT Roorkee, the organizing institute for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, on May 11 released the admit card. Applicants can download their admit card from the official website – jeeadv.ac.in – by logging in with their registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

The applicants can expect to find the following details on the admit card – name, roll number for JEE Advanced, category, application number, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence and a photograph of the candidate. Applicants are advised to carefully go through their admit card details and in case of an inaccuracy or inconsistency, they should immediately report it to the concerned authorities. They should contact the Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2026 of the respective Zonal coordinating IIT and seek rectification at the earliest.