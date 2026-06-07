JEE Advanced 2026 AAT Result: When and where to check results

JEE Advanced AAT 2026: The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 result will be announced today, on June 7 on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. This year JEE Advanced and AAT exams were conducted by IIT Roorkee.

The test was held on June 4 from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates applying to IITs’ Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) programs must have taken the Architecture Aptitude Test. They could only register and take the AAT if they passed JEE Advanced 2026.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: When and where to check?

The JEE Advanced AAT 2026 result will be declared on June 7, 2026.

To access the result, applicants must first visit the official website jeead.ac.in. Next, find the tab titled “AAT 2026 Result”. Enter login credentials as required, such as roll number, date of birth, etc, and click “Submit”. The result will be displayed on the screen. Students can download and save this result as it will be needed during the admission process to various IITs.