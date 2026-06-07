JEE Advanced 2026 AAT Result: When and where to check results

JEE Advanced AAT 2026: The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 result will be announced today, on June 7 on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. This year JEE Advanced and AAT exams were conducted by IIT Roorkee.
The test was held on June 4 from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates applying to IITs’ Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) programs must have taken the Architecture Aptitude Test. They could only register and take the AAT if they passed JEE Advanced 2026.
The JEE Advanced AAT 2026 result will be declared on June 7, 2026.
To access the result, applicants must first visit the official website jeead.ac.in. Next, find the tab titled “AAT 2026 Result”. Enter login credentials as required, such as roll number, date of birth, etc, and click “Submit”. The result will be displayed on the screen. Students can download and save this result as it will be needed during the admission process to various IITs.
In the AAT exam, no ranks are assigned to candidates. The result will only show whether or not a candidate has passed the test. Those who meet the requirements will be able to apply for admission to B.Arch. programs at participating IITs through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counseling process. The Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) program is currently offered by IIT BHU Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee.
The JoSAA registrations began on June 2. Students who qualify AAT will be able to fill in their choices from June 7, after the result is declared. Allotment of seats will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE Advanced 2026. Students must have also scored a minimum of 75 per cent marks in their Class 12 board exams.
Last year, the AAT exam was conducted on June 5 and the result was announced on June 8 by IIT Kanpur.