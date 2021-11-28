JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus in line with NCERT curriculum and NEP 2020, say experts

The revised syllabus of JEE Advanced 2023 was recently released. The process of revising the syllabus however started way back in 2019. The IIT Council had formed a special committee for the purpose.

“It was long due and had to be done. Initially, faculty members from the physics, chemistry and math departments of seven IITs – Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Guwahati, Bombay and Roorkee – were given the responsibility of formulating the new syllabus. The final draft was sent to the Joint Admissions Board (JAB) committee in 2020,” said IIT Delhi professor Siddharth Pandey, who formed the committee in 2019 and was also the JEE Advanced 2020 chairman.

The syllabus is more aligned with NCERT books, Ashish Arora, Centre Head, Allen Career Institute, Jaipur, told indianexpress.com. “JEE Main syllabus covers all the topics that students learn in class 10, 12 as part of the NCERT syllabus. But, JEE Advanced syllabus was different and had chapters and topics that students did not learn as part of their school curriculum,” Arora added.

He, however, feels that the move is not going to make much difference for the students as there have been more additions than reductions in the syllabus.

What’s added and removed

In Physics, no topic has been removed from the previous syllabus but several concepts have been added. The additions include surface tension of water by capillary method, forced & damped oscillations, Keplar’s laws, geostationary orbits, modulus of rigidity, the second law of thermodynamics, Carnot engine, electromagnetic waves, diffraction and polarisation.

In chemistry, students will now have to learn about maltose, lactose, anomers in biomolecules, fuel cells, primary & secondary batteries & corrosion in electrochemistry, Freundlich adsorption isotherm in surface chemistry, catalysis, homogeneous/heterogeneous catalyst, and selectivity of solid catalyst, enzyme catalysis & mechanism in chemical kinetics, environmental chemistry and chemistry in everyday life. The topic of nuclear chemistry has been removed.

In mathematics, statistics, set & relations, fundamental theory of algebra in quadratic equations have been added while chapters on the solution of triangles & harmonic progression have been removed.

Sanjeev Awasthi, head, Amity Institute of Competitive Examination, believes that 2023 JEE aspirants will be slightly less burdened as the syllabi of boards, main and advanced exams have become the same but the competition will increase.

“Some students who are confident enough of clearing JEE Main usually start preparing for advanced exam way ahead of others because the syllabus requires some extra efforts. Consequently, they do not often find top spots in board exam results. Now, that the syllabus will remain the same for the three exams, the competition will become tougher at all stages. However, students will be relieved as they will not have to refer to multiple books or prepare different strategies for each exam,” he said.

Students also feel that revising the syllabus will work in their favour. 15-year-old Antriksh Choudhary from Noida is currently studying in class 11 and aspires to crack the IIT entrance exam in 2023.

“It is beneficial for the students as the syllabus has now been taken to the CBSE level. The added topics in physics are easier as compared to the earlier topics. These new topics are also high scoring, which would allow students to stress less and score high,” he said.

Impact on international students

The difficulty of JEE Advanced has been one of the major issues behind the lesser number of foreign students taking admissions in IITs as they are unable to crack the entrance exam. Arumugam Paramasivan, professor and dean of International Relations, IIT Roorkee, said that the revision can help provide better chances to foreign students for a seat in the premier technical institutes.

“In principle, the revision is done in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which puts greater emphasis on internationalisation of education. The exam difficulty level can be expected to get lower since more topics are included from the school level. It is difficult to predict if it can have a substantial impact on the result outcomes,” Arumugam said.