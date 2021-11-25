JEE Advanced 2023: Revised syllabus released for IIT entrance exam

JEE Advanced 2023: The revised syllabus for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2023 has been released and the exam will be conducted accordingly. To check the revised syllabus of JEE Advanced 2023, applicants can visit the official website i.e jeeadv.ac.in.

The revised syllabus has been released for all three sections — physics, chemistry and mathematics. Candidates who are aspiring to appear for JEE Advanced 2023 will have to adhere to the revised syllabus.

The revised physics syllabus includes topics such as Newton’s laws of motion, inertial and uniformly accelerated frames of reference, static and dynamic friction, kinetic and potential energy, work and power, conservation of linear momentum and mechanical energy. The syllabus also includes the law of gravitation, gravitational potential and field, acceleration due to gravity, Kepler’s law, geostationary orbits, the motion of planets and satellites in circular orbits and escape velocity.

The general section in the chemistry syllabus includes the concept of atoms and molecules, Dalton’s atomic theory, mole concept, chemical formulae, balanced chemical equations, calculations (based on mole concept and stoichiometry) involving common oxidation-reduction, neutralisation, and displacement reactions, concentration in terms of mole fraction, molarity, molality and normality.

The mathematics section includes sets, relations, and functions, algebra, differential calculus, integral calculus and vectors. It also includes matrices and probability.